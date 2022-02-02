WATCH: Blake Shelton Sings With 6-Year-Old Who Needs Heart Transplant

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton recently stole the hearts of fans when he took time at a concert to sing with a 6-year-old concertgoer.

Shelton pulled Wyatt, a 6-year-old from Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, out of the crowd at his concert in Choctaw, Oklahoma at the Choctaw Casinos and Resorts venue. Wyatt was carrying a sign reading, “Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant,” according to CMT News.

The sign can be seen in a photo uploaded to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother, Harley McKee.

During the concert, Shelton walked to the boy and got on his level before addressing the crowd.

“Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man,” Shelton said.

Shelton Brought Wyatt on Stage

Shelton brought Wyatt on the stage, where Shelton kneeled down and asked if Wyatt would like to sing the verse or the chorus of one of his songs, but the young concertgoer said he knew all the words, so Shelton and Wyatt sang the whole song together.

The whole thing was captured on video and posted to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother.

“I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!!” she wrote. “Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong.”

Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Some fans have growing concern that their favorite coach, the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice” could be leaving the show ahead of the next season. The speculation comes after Shelton has talked about his desire to get away from Hollywood all together.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

Shelton has been open about his dislike of the Hollywood lifestyle in the past, even taking the time to diss the other coaches for their enjoyment of it in some cases.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

Shelton told the host that he hopes that he doesn’t have to wait a decade to get that far away from Hollywood.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he shared. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

