Blake Shelton’s Face Are Losing It Over His Latest Dance Video

“The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton is cracking his fans up with his latest TikTok dance video. In case you don’t know, a popular trend on TikTok is perform whatever the latest dance sequence is all the rage to a popular song.

The latest one is choreography to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Blake is definitely giving it 110 percent, even if dancing is maybe not his strongest attribute.

Blake Asks, ‘Did I do this right???/

In the hilarious video, Blake busts out his best dance moves as Lizzo bumps in the background with the lyrics, “In a minute I’ma need a sentimental/ Man or woman to pump me up/ Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-enci’s/ Tryna bring out the fabulous.”

It’s made all the better by the stuffed and mounted deer head in the background wearing a cowboy hat.

His Instagram and TikTok posts are full of hilarious comments from his famous friends and fans alike.

“Us on Friday and Saturday nights at Honky-Tonk Nights at Ole Red Orlando,” write the official Instagram account for Blake’s bar, Ole Red.

“LOL yes, very right!” writes Blake’s host for his new game show, “Barmageddon,” pro wrestler Nikki Bella.

Former professional football player Troy Aiken simply left a few laugh-crying emojis.

“I feel like I just watched my uncle make a TikTok,” writes one fan on TikTok.

Another fan posted a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing, “Somebody get dad off the internet.” A third fan wrote, “Don’t quit your day job.”

Perhaps the best zinger comes from the fan who wrote, “PowerPoint has smoother transitions,” and a close second is, “Looks like signals you use for someone who is parking your tractor.”

One fan wrote, “Gwen [Stefani] is clearly the one with the moves,” in reference to Blake’s wife, fellow “Voice” coach and pop star Gwen Stefani. And another one joked that her sons King and Zuma are “somewhere saying ‘nooooo.'”

Many of his fans jokingly wondered how much he had had to drink before making the video, but one argued, “There is no right and wrong when you’re having a good time,” and another added, “you are awesome at everything you do. Thank you for also making us laugh.”

One Fan Wants Blake To Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

One fan said that Blake would “totally win ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” which is now all we can think about — Blake Shelton competing for the Mirrorball trophy. It’s a shame that “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Voice” air at the same time on Mondays in the fall.

And the official TikTok for the Radio City Rockettes requested, “Blake, can we get a Rockette kick next?”, which — he better be careful he doesn’t pull a muscle.

Blake has been keeping busy lately, farming his Oklahoma ranch and launching a new TV show with “Voice” host Carson Daly, plus he and Gwen have been enjoying married life together, and he found time to celebrate Easter in a giant pink bunny costume.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

