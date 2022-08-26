Blake Shelton Shares Update With Fans: ‘This Is Not a Drill’

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton shared a frantic update with fans in late August 2022, but it wasn’t about his music.

The star took to TikTok on August 25, 2022, posting a video from inside his tractor.

“This is not a drill, people!” Shelton says in the video. “It’s almost September. Not plowed. Plowed. Kubota hauling a**.”

Shelton showed off the field he was in, which was only a little bit plowed at the time of the video.

Fans Thought the Video Was Hilarious

Fans thought the TikTok video was hilarious, though some were skeptical about whether Shelton was actually doing the work.

“Private jet right around the corner after he records this 15 second clip,” one person commented.

Another comment reads, “No plows were harmed (or used) in the making of this video.”

“He said hey lemme make a video real quick on the tractor then you can get back on,” another person wrote.

Others appreciated that Shelton was still working in the fields even though he has a Hollywood career.

“I love that you still do what you grew up doing, even though you never have to, you still love being you!!!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “A hard working man that works even when you’re famous. God it’s attractive.”

“I think it’s so cool that despite the fame you still enjoy farming,” one comment reads. “That’s why you are my fav country music singer.”

Some thought his choice of tractor brand was telling.

“You can tell he’s a weekend farmer because he bought a Kabota,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “It’s a nice tractor but nothing runs like a [John] Deere!”

Shelton Debuted a New Mullet

Shelton debuted a new look, which included a mullet, on August 15, 2022, when he released the cover art for his single “No Body.” Then, it was prominently featured during his new music video for the song.

The song is an ode to the 1990s and country music during that time, which happened to be when Shelton, 46, originally moved to Nashville to pursue his country music career.

“I remember saying to Scott Hendricks, ‘Wow, man, this would’ve had a line dance to it if it had come out in the ’90s,’” he told People ahead of the release. “:That was the last time we ever looked back.”

The star debuted his old mullet once again for the video, but it won’t be sticking around for long.

Shelton chose to wear a mullet wig for the music video.

“[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me,” Shelton shared with People. “Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there.”

He added, “Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.’ Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

