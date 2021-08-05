Blake Shelton Tells Friends to ‘Get Over It’

On July 3, Blake Shelton married his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, in a small ceremony in Oklahoma with just 40 friends and family members, according to People.

Turns out 40 wasn’t the lucky number, because in a recent interview with SiriusXM, Shelton revealed that many of his friends weren’t too happy that they weren’t invited to the event.





Shelton told Storme Warren, as seen in the video above, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”

What else do you need to know? Who did, in fact, attend Stefani and Shelton’s wedding? Read on.

Was Adam Levine Invited to the Wedding?

For weeks now, fans have speculated that Adam Levine was not invited to the wedding, since he spent the couple’s big day in Miami.

Fans were particularly surprised not to see Levine there because he had made headlines multiple times in recent weeks after rumors surfaced that he would be performing at the couple’s wedding.

When Levine spoke to SiriusXM on “The Morning Mashup”, he joked, “they can’t afford me,” in response to the idea of him singing at the nuptials.

During the interview, Levine spoke about how much he loved Stefani and Shelton and even added that he had just texted them. He jokingly said, “They won’t ask me, though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody.”

Carson Daly Officiated the Wedding

While Levine wasn’t present at the wedding, “The Voice’s”, Carson Daly served as the officiant.

When he appeared on the Today show the week after the ceremony, he shared, “It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” he said. “… The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”





Daly had previously revealed how close he and Shelton are.

In February 2021, Daly told Today, “He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you. We’re very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I’m involved in recruiting coaches. I’ve talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least. And so it’s just ironic that 10 years later, he’s the one that I’m definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I’m very grateful. Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I’ve yielded by being on the show.”

Daly and Stefani have also developed a close friendship. In a 2019 Instagram post, Daly wrote, “It’s pretty crazy that I’ve known @gwenstefani since 1995. Here she’s on my afternoon radio show in San Jose, Ca. #TragicKingdom was released in Oct that yr. Now, almost 25 yrs later we work together @nbcthevoice She is the realist, sweetest, most talented & just down right coolest person I know. Grateful for our friendship.”

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, after meeting on “The Voice”. They got engaged in October 2020.