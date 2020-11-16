Blake Shelton Takes Shot at Gwen Stefani in Award Acceptance Speech

Country music superstar and longest-tenured coach of The Voice Blake Shelton won a 2020 People’s Choice Award, and he took the time during his acceptance speech to give a special shout out to his fiance.

Shelton took home the PCA for Top Country Artist at the 2020 show, making it yet another trophy to add to his ever-growing collection.

“Wow, this is crazy,” he said during his speech. “This is absolutely insane. I’m so happy that we’re able to have this award show in spite of everything.”

Shelton had a few people to thank for his award, which he appreciated since he’s recently opened up about how he believes that fan-voted awards are the ones that matter the most.

Shelton Thanked Stefani in His Speech

Shelton continued his speech, talking about all the people in his lives he wanted to thank.

“Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing,” he said. “And I don’t spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for-lately, for the People’s Choice Awards. Thank you so much.”

He continued, “Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani. That’s S-T-E-F-A-N-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you.”

In his acceptance speech for the Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2020 Country Music Television awards, Shelton said that he was excited because fan-voted awards are the kind of awards he believes matter the most.

“I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years,” Shelton said. “And, fan-voted awards, to me, are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes. Because you guys are the ones who buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things.”

Stefani Showed the Engagement Ring in an Instagram Story

During the show, Stefani sat in the car and waited for Shelton to come back outside due to COVID-19 precautions. She documented the process on her Instagram story, and she ended up showing off her huge engagement ring.

“So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I’m here to support Blake in case he wins,” she said, flashing her ring at the camera when adjusting the mask she was wearing.

It’s fitting that Stefani showed her ring for the first time on Instagram, as she also took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Together, Stefani and Shelton also recently won a CMT award for the best collaborative video of the year for their song “Nobody But You,” which they wrote and performed together.

“NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!” Stefani said of the award. “Thank u to everybody that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!”

Shelton will likely continue winning awards in the country music world for years to come.

