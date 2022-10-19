Blake Shelton Says He & Gwen Stefani Need ‘Marriage Counseling’ After ‘Voice’ Battle

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in July 2021, and the couple is now on their first season of “The Voice” together as a married couple. That doesn’t stop them from fighting when things get tense, however.

During the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode, Stefani’s team members Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen performed the song “Leather and Lace” by Don Henley and Stevie Nicks. They did so well that, while Stefani had to choose one winner, she also wanted to save the other contestant.

Things got tense when Shelton used his “steal” to try to win the contestant to his side.

Cara Brindisi Won the Battle but Jay Allen is Sticking Around as Well

After the battle round, Stefani chose Brindisi as the winner.

Then, when host Carson Daly reminded the coaches that Allen would be available for steal or save, Stefani and Shelton hit their buttons, giving Allen a choice between the two coaches for the next round of the competition.

The battle led to a tense situation between Stefani and Shelton.

“Honestly, that was such a hard one for me, and it was so confusing,” Stefani said to Allen before Shelton hit his button for a steal. Then, Shelton hit his button and left Stefani flustered. “What a jerk!”

Carson Daly remarked, “Jay Allen may cause a celebrity divorce” and asked Stefani if she was mad at her husband.

“Yes! I’m shaking, I’m so mad,” she said, laughing.

Both coaches then had to make their pitches to Allen.

“Before you get me divorced, I just wanted to confirm the fact that you’re a great singer, and, dammit, I had a steal, and I hit my button, and that’s all there is to it,” Shelton told the singer.

After Allen chose Shelton, Shelton joked with the camera that he thought he and Stefani may need “marriage counseling” after that battle. Stefani spanked Shelton jokingly after the battle as well.

“I can’t believe my husband stabbed me in the back,” she told the cameras. “Blake is definitely going to pay for that later.”

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like?

Here’s what the teams look like headed into next week’s battle rounds:

Team Legend:

Already Battled: Valarie Harding Emma Brooke Morgan Taylor Parijita Bastola The Marilynds (save)

Still to Battle: Omar Jose Cardona David Andrew Peyton Aldridge Kara McKee Lana LoveKim Cruse



Team Gwen:

Already Battled: Rowan Grace Cara Brindisi Justin Aaron Destiny Leigh (save) Daysia

Still to Battle: Ian Harrison Alyssa Witrado Sadie Bass Tanner Howe Kayla Von Der Heide Kique



Team Camila:

Already Battled: Morgan Myles Steven McMorran (save) Orlando Mendez Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake) Reina Ley Eric Who

Still to Battle: Devix Chello Andrew Igbokidi Sasha Hurtado Zach Newbould Constance Howard



Team Blake:

Already Battled: Austin Montgomery Jay Allen (steal from Gwen) bodie Eva Ullman Brayden Lape

Still to Battle: Kate Kalvach Bryce Leatherwood Kevin Hawkins The Dryes Madison Hughes Hillary Torchiana



After the Battle Rounds are concluded, the contestants will move on to the new 3-way Knockout round and then onto live shows where viewers will choose who moves on each week.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.