Blake Shelton’s Big Plan for His Wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is going above and beyond for his wedding to Gwen Stefani. The Voice coach built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly.

“It’s really a tribute to their love,” the source said. “They are going to get married in the chapel.”

It’s unclear at this time exactly when their wedding will take place given the world is reeling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which the pair have ridden out in Oklahoma with Stefani’s sons.

The couple has been dating for five years and became engaged on October 27, 2020. Based on interviews, it seems the two are counting down the days until they can officially tie the knot.

Speaking to Billboard in 2016, Shelton told Billboard, “Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Gwen Stefani Shares the Magical Story Behind Blake Shelton's ProposalGwen Stefani dishes on the magical story behind Blake Shelton's proposal to her and on revisiting some of her most iconic looks in the music video for her new song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN… 2021-01-06T05:16:02Z

When Stefani later opened up about the proposal to Jimmy Fallon, she said, “Wasn’t expecting it at the moment it happened at all. Didn’t have any idea. I was sort of like, ‘What’s happening with us?'”

Shelton, according to People, asked Stefani’s three sons for their permission before he proposed.

A source close to Stefani told the outlet, “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

Previous Marriages

When Shelton met Gwen, he had just recently split from his ex, Miranda Lambert. Stefani, meanwhile, was going through a divorce from her husband, Gavin Rossdale.

In March 2019, In Touch Weekly announced that Gwen was in the process of annulling her marriage to Rossdale.

On January 8, 2021, Vanity Fair revealed that Stefani was “finally granted” an annulment from Rossdale by the Catholic Church. A source told US Weekly, “Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

Moving in Together

One month before becoming engaged, Shelton and Stefani moved into a family home in Los Angeles, according to US Weekly.

Variety reported that the home cost $13.2 million and is situated in the San Fernando Valley. The outlet added that the “manor house has three full floors in approximately 13,000 square feet of living space.”

In addition to a motor court, and four-car garage, the home includes a theater, kitchen, and “top-of-the-line everything.”

The outlet added that the two have also planned to obtain a prenuptial agreement. “They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” an insider told US Weekly. “The process has been extremely effortless.”

A second source told People, “Gwen just loves sharing her life with Blake. He gives her so many things that were missing from her life for years.”

