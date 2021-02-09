Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani ‘Won’t Let’ Him See His Friends

Blake Shelton and his fiancee and fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani have been quarantining at home together through the pandemic. According to Shelton, Stefani “won’t let” him see friends while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

As a guest on the Apple Music radio show “Party Barn Radio With Luke Bryan,” Shelton got candid about his quarantine, and how Stefani is making sure he stays socially distant and as safe-at-home as possible.

Of Stefani, Shelton told Bryan, “She’s very strong about this quarantine thing, which is great. She’s the only person I get to see so, that’s it. No buddy hanging out time.”

Continuing, he reflected on how it feels to have his fiancee dictating his social life, telling Bryan, “When you’re a prideful, stubborn guy like myself for me to text you back and say, ‘Man, Gwen won’t let me go.’ That’s tough. It’s embarrassing.”

Shelton & Stefani Got Engaged During Quarantine in 2020

In October 2020, Shelton and Stefani announced that they had gotten engaged while quarantining together. In an Instagram post, which showed off the happy couple and a ring on Stefani’s finger, Shelton wrote in the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

According to People, the proposal happened at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, where they have spent much of the pandemic quarantined with Stefani’s kids.

The couple’s relationship began in 2015 on the set of The Voice, where they compete against one another as celebrity team coaches for the singing competition’s contestants. Prior to their engagement, a source told People, “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

‘The Voice’ Has Strict Protocol in Place to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 On-Set

It seems that Stefani’s decision to enforce a strict quarantine is not motivated by her desire to keep Shelton from his friends, but rather to adhere to the rules and regulations in place where they work together as coaches on The Voice.

New protocols were put in place on The Voice set so that the show could continue filming amidst the coronavirus pandemic, including regular testing for cast and crew and the expectation that they will stay home to the best of their ability when they aren’t in the studio for filming to avoid contracting the virus and bringing it with them to work.

Last season, contestant Ryan Gallagher was disqualified from the competition for allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocol. In a statement to People, NBC and MGM explained their decision: “Ryan is a talented artist, however The Voice has strict Covid protocols in place to secure a safe set for our crew, coaches and contestants. We were made aware of a breach in those protocols, and after examining the situation, and out of abundance of caution, we determined that Ryan could not participate in our Monday night show without potentially putting others at risk. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to remove Ryan from the competition.”

