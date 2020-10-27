Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Engagement

Fans of power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be happy to hear that the two The Voice coaches have officially announced their engagement.

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The Couple Has Been Together For Five Years

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2uZYRoMoW/

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a power couple in the music scene, and they’ve been together for over five years. The couple met in 2015 after Shelton got divorced from his now ex-wife Miranda Lambert who he had been married to for five years.

Together, they also recently won a CMT award for the best collaborative video of the year for their song “Nobody But You,” which they wrote and performed together.

“NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!” Stefani said of the award. “Thank u to everybody that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!”

Stefani Recently Responded to Rumors the Couple Had Called Off a Wedding

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGjSsYdjl8D/

Rumors started to appear online in September 2020 that the couple had called off their wedding and engagement plans because of a fight over a prenup agreement as well as a fight over their political views.

This news came out of a report by Us Weekly after a source told the outlet that the couple was having a hard time in quarantine.

“They feel suffocated and stressed,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re both stretched to the limit.”

Micky.com then reported that the couple called off their upcoming wedding, which was likely untrue as the two were not engaged at the time.

Stefani did not confirm or deny the rumor in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, but she did say that she’s not sure what’s going to happen with their eventual wedding, or if they’ll have one at all.

In the segment, Kotb said she Googled the term “Gwen and Blake,” and it autofilled to “Gwen and Blake call off wedding,” which is something that seems to continuously circulate online among fans of the couple. When asked what’s happening with the wedding, Stefani said that it’s a good question.

Obviously, we know now that the two are engaged and will likely be planning a wedding sometime in the near future.

Stefani Thinks It’s Cute When People Assume They’re Already Married

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGlGYdPHrGx/

The couple spent all of their coronavirus quarantine together in Oklahoma. At the time, Stefani shared details of the quarantine with Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020.

When asked who was isolating with the couple, Lipa referred to Shelton as Stefani’s “husband.”

“Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani replied, laughing.

This will be Shelton’s third marriage and Stefani’s second.

Stefani and Shelton are both coaches on NBC’s The Voice, which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central.

