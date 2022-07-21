Blake Shelton Shades Gwen Stefani Returning to ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” has never had a married couple on the show’s competing coaches’ panel — until now. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021 and now that Stefani is returning to the show for season 21, the two of them have talked about what it will be like working together again now that they are husband and wife.

Shelton Doesn’t Really Consider His Wife to be Stiff Competition

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton likes having someone from his team be the winner on “The Voice” — he has won the show more than any other coach (eight times; the next closest coach is Kelly Clarkson with four wins), and his rivalry with former coach Adam Levine was legendary.

So is he worried about his wife coming back to the show for the first season since season 19, a season that she won with singer Carter Rubin? No, he is not.

“[Gwen] happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in,” Shelton told NBC Insider in a new interview.

But he is of course just teasing because he also said that the “best part about working with [his] wife” is that he never has to be apart from her. The two of them got married on July 3, 2021 and when they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, they posted heartfelt tributes to Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!” wrote Shelton, to which Stefani replied in the comments, “My dream man! Thank u god!”

On her own Instagram, Stefani posted a video and simply wrote, “One year down, forever to go,” to which Shelton replied, “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!”

Stefani Said It’s ‘Surreal’ Returning to ‘The Voice’ Now that She’s Married to Shelton

In her own interview with NBC Insider, Stefani said that it was definitely “very surreal” coming back to the show after two seasons off, especially because she is now married to her competition.

“Stepping back on the set of ‘The Voice’ this time was very surreal,” she said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on ‘The Voice’ together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

She added that for her and Shelton, it “doesn’t really matter where [they] are” because they “always have fun together.”

“It was just kinda easy and flawless and norma,” Stefani said of working together. “It just feels like we’re anywhere else we’d be together. And I have a lot of fun with him here.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. Stefani is taking over for Clarkson, who is taking a year off amidst her divorce proceedings, and pop star Camila Cabello joins as a new coach, replacing departing coach Ariana Grande.

