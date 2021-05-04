Blake Shelton Opens Up About Falling In Love on The Set of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani famously met on the set of “The Voice” before they began dating and later got engaged. Now, Shelton opened up about falling in love with Stefani.

Shelton generally keeps things light on the set of “The Voice,” choosing to banter with the other coaches, but with the 10th-anniversary celebration, he got a little more sentimental than he might have otherwise.

The “Road to Live Shows & 10th-Anniversary Celebration” aired on Monday, May 3, 2021 and featured flashbacks to memorable times on “The Voice” throughout the years as well as new interviews with the coaches.

Shelton Says Meeting Stefani Has Been the Best Part of ‘The Voice’

Shelton shared some details about his relationship with Stefani, sharing that he thought the best part of working on the show was meeting his soon-to-be wife.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’?” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added, “I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

Shelton Understands People Thinking Their Pairing is Odd

Shelton continued, saying that he understood when people said they seemed like a bit of an odd couple. He said he would have felt the same way years ago.

“If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room,” Shelton shared. “You know what I’m saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That’s how ridiculous it is.”

The odd pairing was even laughed at by the couple and their close friend, Adam Levine, in a Superbowl commercial where Levine set the two up.

Shelton and Levine have quite the bromance, having worked together on “The Voice” for five years before Levine quit the show. They are famously bickering back and forth, and they are still great friends, according to Levine. In an interview with People, Levine shared that he and Shelton can’t get enough of each other.

“We keep in touch constantly,” Levine said. “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”

Levine, however, has joked that he doesn’t support the union.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine talked about Shelton and Stefani and made jokes about their relationship as well as their upcoming nuptials.

“I don’t support their marriage,” he told DeGeneres. “She’s so cool, and he’s not!”

When DeGeneres said that Shelton is “funny and smart,” Levine shared that Shelton is “vaguely charming.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

