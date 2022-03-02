‘The Voice’s’ Blake Shelton Talks Marriage to Gwen Stefani

“The Voice” coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton was asked about his marriage to Gwen Stefani in an interview and seemed to take a swipe at his ex-wives, one of whom is fellow country star, Miranda Lambert. Here’s what he said.

Shelton Said That Stefani Embraces His Family In A Way No Other Woman In His Life Ever Has

In a February 2022 interview with People, Shelton spoke at length about his relationship with fellow music superstar Gwen Stefani. The two met on “The Voice” and started dating shortly thereafter.

He said that being with Stefani has strengthened both his faith in God and his relationship with his family.

“She’s got her arms around all of [my family],” said Shelton, “and I never experienced that with anybody really, because that’s a lot to take on, and family’s first for Gwen.”

“Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does,” he added.

Shelton and Lambert divorced in 2015. He married Stefani in 2021 and Lambert married her current husband, Brendon McLoughlin, in January 2019.

This Is Not the First Time Blake Shelton Has Shaded His Previous Relationships

On an episode of “The Voice” in November 2021, Shelton was coaching one of his team members, Lana Scott, alongside Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran and he threw a little shade at his past relationships then as well.

When Scott said that not all love stories “have a happy ending,” Shelton replied, “I’ve had those relationships that seemed like they would work on paper too and they end up not working at all.”

Shelton was married to Lambert from 2011 until 2015 after having been together for a decade total. When they split, they released a joint statement through the Associated Press that said they were divorcing “with heavy hearts.”

The statement read:

This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.

In a 2016 interview with Billboard, the interviewer spoke at length with Shelton about his album “If I’m Honest” and whether the songs reflected his failed marriage and new romance with Stefani. Shelton said that the album did just that.

He told Billboard the album was about “a very specific time frame” in his life where “the bottom drop[ped] out.”

“That’s when it became painfully obvious that it wasn’t going to work out in my marriage,” said Shelton. And while he did not specifically say the song about a cheating ex, “She’s Got A Way With Words,” is about Lambert, he did not stop the interviewer from assuming as much.

“You can learn some facts of my divorce [on the album],” said Shelton, adding, “When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down. When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”

“It is my divorce record, but maybe even more than that, it’s my happy, falling-in-love record too,” said the country singer.

Blake was married one other time prior to his relationship with Lambert. His first wife was Kaynette Gern; they were married from 2003 to 2006.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

