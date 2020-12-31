Are Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Getting Married in 2021?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020, and details on how it happened and certain details about the wedding itself have been steadily coming out since then. Shelton and Stefani have been in a relationship for over five years.

While they haven’t announced a date for their wedding yet, Stefani and Shelton have spoken about what’s important to him on that day. Stefani recently opened up in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest about the non-negotiable at her wedding which is that her parents are able to attend the ceremony, which will only be possible when it’s safe for them to travel again.

She also talked about it being weird for her to say that they’re ‘engaged’ even though she told Seacrest that she feels more “stable” than ever before.

“It feels so weird,” she shared. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and now we actualy are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

Stefani Says She Wants Her Parents at Her Wedding

Talking about wedding planning with Seacrest meant Stefani had to acknowledge the craziness that has been 2020 and shared that she doesn’t care how big or small the wedding is.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she told the American Idol host. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.”

She continued, “Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Perform at the Wedding

Shelton stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and made a joking plea to a former Voice coach. Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Claims Ex Brandon Blackstock Defrauded Her of Millions