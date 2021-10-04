Blake Shelton Shares Touching Tribute to Wife Gwen Stefani

Country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton does not often take to social media to share sweet messages about his wife, Gwen Stefani. That changed on her birthday when the star shared a photo from their wedding with a sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!! I love you @gwenstefani,” Shelton wrote.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in early July 2021 and have been joining each other on tour since their nuptials.

Rumors About Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Have Been Swirling

Rumors about Blake Shelton leaving “The Voice” may have been greatly exaggerated if a text exchange between the “king” of the show and new coach Ariana Grande can be read into.

Radar reported that a source said, “after a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

The source told the outlet that Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo had turned down reality shows in the past but now that Grande is on “The Voice,” they could have been changing their ideas of what being on reality TV looks like.

Once OK! Magazine reported on the rumor, Shelton took a screenshot of the story and sent it to Grande with the message, “Thanks a lot Ari…Thanks a f***ing lot.” Grande shared a screenshot of the text exchange where she heart reacted to the messages, as can be seen on her Instagram post.

Shelton & Stefani Could Go On Tour Together

Shelton and Stefani have been practically inseparable ever since they got married. Now, according to OK!, the two may be considering going out on tour together.

Since their nuptials, the couple has joined one another on stage multiple times to perform their songs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” which are duets they recorded together in the past few years.

With Stefani’s children and their home in Oklahoma to think of, touring at the same time may also make logistical sense for the couple.

An Insider told OK! That performing those songs together on stage was just one part of their overall plan. The source said that “was actually floating a trial balloon” and that the couple actually wants to go on tour together soon, much like country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have in the past.

“These duos have made millions hitting the road together, and Shelton and Stefani believe the formula can work for them too,” the source told the outlet.

The difference between Stefani and Shelton and the other couples, however, is that they are not both country music stars. Stefani’s music is completely different than Shelton’s, though they do perform together often. The source, however, told OK! that because Stefani “comes from the pop-rock world,” they believe that “younger fans will embrace them” if they do tour together.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Brittany Bree Receives 4-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’ After ‘Unbelievable’ Blind Audition