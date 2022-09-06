Fans Can’t Get Over Gwen Stefani’s Throwback Selfie With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for a year and three months, and the couple is set to be on “The Voice” together for the first time as a married couple in the fall of 2022.

The season will premiere in two parts. The first is on Monday, September 19, and the second is on Tuesday, September 20.

Ahead of the season, Stefani posted a throwback selfie of her and Shelton on Instagram.

“#flashback me and @blakeshelton hanging out,” she wrote as the caption. “we r gonna be hanging out on tv @nbcthevoice if u wanna watch.”

Fans Are Obsessed With the Selfie

Fans took to the comment section to let Stefani know how much they loved the selfie.

“A SELFIE WE ALL NEEDED,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “You both look so young.”

“You two are so cute I screamed a little!!!!” one fan wrote on the picture, and they also commented, “IN LOVE WITH YOU TWO”

Many fans commented that they’d love to hang out with the couple, and others said they looked young in the picture. Others “can’t wait” to watch the newlyweds grace their TV screens during the upcoming season of the competition show.

Stefani & Shelton Say the Honeymoon is Over

The newlyweds may be on the season together for the first time since getting married, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be taking it easy on one another, they shared in a clip on YouTube.

In the clip, Cabello asks Shelton and Stefani if they ever made a rule that they couldn’t have real fights on the show, and they responded “no.”

“We’re gonna fight!” Stefani shares.

In a separate trailer, Shelton shared with new coach Camila Cabello what he really loves about being on “The Voice.”

“You’re always happy when it gets to lives and it’s out of your hands at that point,” he said.

Legend added, “The hardest part is definitely sending people home because you went through all of that with them. And when we turn for them, we don’t know anything about their backstories.”

He says you get to know the contestants after that.

Stefani said she likes the power exchange during the show. She said that the coaches start as the stars, but then “immediately they get the power right there again. And it just keeps going back and forth.”

Shelton then shared a fun story about how he got Cher to come on as his Battle Adviser. He said that he’s been on the show for so long that first he ran out of people who influenced him to ask, and then he ran out of friends to ask to come on, so when the producers came to ask him who he wanted to be his adviser, he said, “Get Cher,” and they did.

“And then the next season I swung again and I got Bette Midler,” he said.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

