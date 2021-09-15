Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Considering Touring Together: Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who famously met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice,” got married in July 2021, and the couple has been practically inseparable ever since. Now, according to OK!, the two may be considering going out on tour together.

Since their nuptials, the couple has joined one another on stage multiple times to perform their songs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” which are duets they recorded together in the past few years.

With Stefani’s children and their home in Oklahoma to think of, touring at the same time may also make logistical sense for the couple.

The Couple May Want to Tour Together

An Insider told OK! That performing those songs together on stage was just one part of their overall plan. The source said that “was actually floating a trial balloon” and that the couple actually wants to go on tour together soon, much like country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have in the past.

“These duos have made millions hitting the road together, and Shelton and Stefani believe the formula can work for them too,” the source told the outlet.

The difference between Stefani and Shelton and the other couples, however, is that they are not both country music stars. Stefani’s music is completely different than Shelton’s, though they do perform together often. The source, however, told OK! that because Stefani “comes from the pop-rock world,” they believe that “younger fans will embrace them” if they do tour together.

Shelton Returns to ‘The Voice’ For Season 21

Shelton is still the only original coach on “The Voice,” and he’ll be returning to his chair for the upcoming season. He is the self-proclaimed “king” of the show, after all.

In one promotion for the upcoming season, Shelton talks about the fact that he’s always bragging about his high number of wins, but he doesn’t care.

“It’s fun to have your own TV show,” Shelton tells the other coaches at one point. “This is mine. I’ve had this one for years.”

The newest coach on the scene, Ariana Grande, is already tired of Shelton’s bragging.

“I think we’re all equally exhausted by the confidence of Blake Shelton,” Grande says. “Just, the constant drilling of his kingdom that is ‘The Voice.’ It is exhausting.”

Grande also took the time in the promo to inform Shelton that he’s not actually winning when it comes to the success rate on the show. Instead, that title belongs to Kelly Clarkson, who has won three out of her seven seasons, putting her success rate at 43 percent while Shelton’s is 40.

Clarkson says, “Blake talking about being the king of ‘The Voice,’ you know, it’s kind of one of those things that you let your friend just live out their fantasy, but you feel bad for them that they need it so badly. Because percentage-wise, I’m pretty sure I’m still in the lead.”

“The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time.

