When Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married?

Earlier this week, The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement, leaving fans wondering when they’ll tie the knot.

After the announcement, a source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly about when the wedding between the power couple might take place.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

Stefani and Shelton Could Be Married by the End of the Year

According to Us Magazine, Stefani and Shelton have been engaged since earlier this month. A source told the magazine that Shelton proposed earlier this month when they were still spending time in Oklahoma.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source said told the outlet. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

The couple quarantined together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They spent the time in their home in Oklahoma alongside Stefani’s sons and some of her immediate family.

During the coronavirus quarantine while they were in Oklahoma, Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live while Dua Lipa was hosting.

When asked who else was isolating with the couple, Dua Lipa referred to Shelton as Stefani’s “husband.”

“Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani replied at the time.

The family moved to Los Angeles in fall 2020.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The source added that the family is “truly happy” and the move was the “new beginning” they needed.

The Couple Announced Their Engagement on Instagram

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The couple has been together since 2015 when they met on the set of The Voice, where they are currently both coaches. At the time, Shelton had just gotten a divorce from his now ex-wife Miranda Lambert after spending five years married.

Stefani was married to her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for four years before they separated in 2015. She has three children with Rossdale; Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Shelton and Stefani also won a CMT award for the best collaborative video of the year for their song “Nobody But You,” which they wrote and performed together.

“NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!” Stefani said of the award. “Thank u to everybody that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: John Legend Speaks Out About ‘The Voice’

