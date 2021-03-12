Blake Shelton Slams Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coaches

This season of NBC’s The Voice has included plenty of banter between the four coaches, and Blake Shelton has been hitting out at Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas at the same time for “going Hollywood.”

During the first few episodes of blind auditions, the coaches have been trying to fill out their teams with talented singers, and one of the pitches Shelton has used consistently is telling contestants that the other coaches have gone Hollywood and insisting that he’s the only one that hasn’t.

“I am the only coach who doesn’t live in Hollywood, I don’t ever wanna lose sight of my roots, I don’t wanna get lost in the machine, all three of you have gone Hollywood!” Shelton said during one audition.

He later added, “When I think of the word Hollywood, I think of people who have forgotten where they came from. People like a Kelly Clarkson, a John Legend, like a Nick Jonas or somebody like that. Those people have gone Hollywood.”

The Coaches Debate Who Has ‘Gone Hollywood’

The Coaches Debate Who Has REALLY Gone Hollywood – The Voice 2021Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton try to decide who is the most "Hollywood." » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice… 2021-03-12T14:00:00Z

In a newly released video, all four of the coaches debate who has gone Hollywood and who has not.

“Oh my gosh, if Blake Shelton talks about me and Nick and John being Hollywood one more time,” Clarkson starts in one interview. “You are dating, like, the queen of Hollywood!”

Legend told Shelton at one point, “You came to Hollywood and started dating Gwen Stefani! The ultimate manifestation of the California Girl!”

Jonas felt like the whole debate had to end.

“Okay, this whole ‘You’ve gone Hollywood’ thing has got to go!” he said. “I’m not gonna sit by and let him run with this. Next thing you know, he’s gonna find a way to put billboards of our faces next to the Hollywood sign and I’m not having it.”

He later told a contestant the same thing, saying that people make music no matter where they come from.

Jonas, Clarkson and Legend Feel that Shelton Has ‘Gone Hollywood’

The coaches all turned it around on Shelton at one point during the auditions once they got tired of him telling contestants that they’ve all gone Hollywood.

“I think you’re fearing that you’ve gone too Hollywood,” Legend told Shelton. “I think you should change the spelling of your name, like, make it Blake with a ‘q-u-e.'”

Jonas then said that he’d heard that Shelton had been getting spray tans now. When they all asked him if he lived in Hollywood since he works in Hollywood, he insisted that he still lives in Oklahoma, not California.

“I could show you my driver’s license if it makes you feel better,” he told the other coaches, later adding, “I don’t live in Hollywood, I live in Oklahoma, you hear me? It’s true!”

Shelton is currently engaged to Gwen Stefani and may be getting married this year.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. The next round of the competition starts soon.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Champion Gets Married