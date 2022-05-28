Blake Shelton Books Another Fun Gig

Country star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton has earned himself another honor to add to his ever-growing collection — Indy 500 grand marshal.

This is Shelton’s 2nd Grand Marshall Gig This Month

It has been a busy May for Shelton, who was named the grand marshal for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas a week ago. Now on Sunday, May 29, Shelton will once again don his Sunday best at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to be grand marshal for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, arguably the most famous U.S. Indycar race.

On Instagram, Shelton shared the news with his followers, writing, “I’m starting to get the hang of this Grand Marshal thing.. let’s do this Indy!!!!”

Racecar driver Jimmie Johnson replied in the comments, “Welcome to the party, friend.”

Johnson and Shelton became friends during the 2003 Cup Series, Johnson recently said in a Twitter video where he announced that he asked Shelton to design his helmet for his first Indy 500.

“For a helmet as meaningful as the one I’ll run in my first #Indy500, I made a phone call to my long-time friend @BlakeShelton for some design help,” wrote Johnson, though the design is still being kept under wraps.

Shelton sure does keep busy in the offseason from “The Voice.” He is launching a new TV show with his friend and “Voice” host Carson Daly, he’s busy farming his Oklahoma ranch, he found time to dress up as a giant bunny for Easter, he jumped in on a viral TikTok dance craze, and now he has stepped in to the grand marshal shoes for two big races.

If you’re wondering what exactly it is that the grand marshal does, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Instagram account provided a clue when they announced Shelton as grand marshal.

“Nobody But You could give this command, @blakeshelton!” wrote the account. “The country music star and judge on @nbcthevoice will serve as Grand Marshal for the #Indy500, giving the ‘Drivers, To Your Cars’ command on Race Day.”

The 2022 pre-race festivities include several stars. Broadway actor and “Dancing With the Stars” champion Jordan Fisher is singing the National Anthem and “The Voice” champion trio Girl Named Tom is singing “America the Beautiful.” Actor Miles Teller is the honorary starter and retired racecar driver Sarah Fisher is the pace car driver.

The Indianapolis 500 Schedule Is Below

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 29. The schedule is as follows, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway site. All times Eastern:

9:00 a.m. — Cars to the pit lane

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. — Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

10:30 a.m. — Cars to the grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions

12:18 p.m. — Invocation, “America the Beautiful” and National Anthem

12:35 p.m. — “Back Home Again in Indiana” singing

12:45 p.m. — 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, airing on NBC

Driver Helio Castroneves, a “Dancing With the Stars” champion just like Fisher, is vying for a record-setting fifth win at the Indy 500. Castroneves won in 2021 and became the fourth member of the four-time winners club alongside drivers A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser.

The announcers for the race include Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and previous “Dancing With the Stars” finalist James Hinchcliffe, who retired from racing in late 2021.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC. “Dancing With the Stars” returns in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

