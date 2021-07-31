WATCH: Blake Shelton Introduces ‘Wife Gwen Stefani Shelton’

During a concert in Nashville on Tuesday, Blake Shelton introduced his wife, Gwen Stefani Shelton, to the crowd as she bounded onstage to perform a song with him. And it wasn’t just any song– the two sang their duet, “Happy Anywhere” for the fans at the Ascend Amphitheater during the CMA Summer Jam concert.

The pair were married earlier this month.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shelton & Stefani Tied the Knot on July 3

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, which Stefani announced on her Instagram with a series of wedding pics from Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The wedding had only 40 guests.

According to Insider, the two met in 2014, when Stefani joined the new season of “The Voice”. Just one year later, Shelton and his then-wife, Miranda Lambert, filed for divorce after four years together.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the former couple announced, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Months later, Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended after thirteen years together. It wasn’t until October 2015, when Shelton and Stefani performed a duet together, that fans began to suspect something was up between them. Those suspicions were proven to be true just one month later, when E! reported Blake and Gwen was, in fact, a couple.

The two wed in a chapel that Shelton had built on his ranch, according to People. The ceremony was officiated by Carson Daly.

Shelton recently said during an interview with SiriusXM, “It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter. It couldn’t have been better.”

Blake Shelton: ‘That’s Why We Wear These Rings’

When Shelton spoke on SiriusXM this week, he told Storme Warren, “As soon as I knew that [we were writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that’s the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” he said. “I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about it.”

He added, “And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, ’cause I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, ‘Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I’m not joking around here.’ You know?”

During the interview, Shelton announced that he had just recorded the song the day before his radio interview. “I don’t know what, or when we’re going to do something with it, but it’s something that I wanted to have a recording of.”

Shelton also revealed that while he and Stefani haven’t gone on a honeymoon together, they’re spending “quiet time” in Oklahoma together.