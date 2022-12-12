Blake Shelton Wanted Jennifer Hudson to Return as a ‘Voice’ Coach

Blake Shelton’s time at “The Voice” is coming to an end. After this week’s two-part season 22 finale, Shelton only has one season left before his previously-announced retirement from the popular singing competition show. Shelton has been a coach on every season of the show and is the only one to stay on this long.

To celebrate this week’s finale, Shelton sat down with former “Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson on her new talk show to talk all things “The Voice” and Shelton working with his wife, Gwen Stefani, on music. See the interview below.

Blake Shelton Gave Jennifer Hudson a Goat

Play

Blake Shelton Gifted Jennifer Hudson a Goat and Bought It a First-Class Plane Ticket Blake Shelton tells the audience how he got a first-class ticket to fly a goat to Jennifer Hudson and her family as a gift. The country singer shares whether he’d do a pop song with his wife Gwen Stefani and talks about how they spend the holidays. Read more: jenniferhudsonshow.com/2022/12/12/jennifer-hudson-blake-shelton-interview/ FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/jenniferhud… Facebook:… 2022-12-10T02:54:02Z

At the beginning of Blake Shelton’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” appearance, the two singers took a chance to catch up after not seeing each other for a long time. Shelton told Hudson, “We wanted you to come back to ‘The Voice’, not start your own freakin’ talk show!” Hudson previously appeared as a coach for seasons 13 and 15 of “The Voice”, but has not returned to the spinning chairs since. Team Blake won during her first season with singer Chloe Kohanski, while Chevel Shepherd took home the win for Team Kelly (Clarkson) in season 15.

Hudson has also appeared on “The Voice UK” seasons 6 through 8, winning season 6 with her team member Mo Jamil Adeniran.

While Hudson hasn’t explicitly denied ever returning the “The Voice”, no plans for a return have been announced, as next season’s coaches have already been announced (Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton for his final season).

During the interview, Hudson also shared a photo of a goat that Shelton once bought for her son, and makes the country star explain exactly why and how he made it happen.

“Y’all know Blake sent me a whole goat? Me and my son,” Hudson said to the audience.

“One day, I remember I walked in [to the ‘Voice’ studio] a little behind you and I heard you say, ‘I don’t know, why don’t you go ask him?’ to your son [and nephew],” Blake says, “And so they come over and they were like, ‘Mom says you can get us a goat.’ Because I’m the country guy on the show, we just call one out from the barnyard back there.”

Shelton says it was during the fall, and he told Hudson that he would like to actually get them a goat for Christmas, but because “The Voice” had finished filming before he had gotten the goat, he had to fly it over to Hudson in Chicago.

“And we named him Prancer and that is one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid ever,” Hudson said, thanking Blake for his efforts.

Blake Shelton Would Do Pop Music if Gwen Stefani Asked

To close out the interview, Jennifer Hudson asked Blake Shelton if he would do a pop song with his wife and fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, given that she has joined him on country songs before. While pop music isn’t Shelton’s forte, he didn’t rule it out entirely.

“I’ll do whatever she asks me to do, but I don’t want to see her fail, and I don’t see me being able to really compete in the pop-ska-reggae world,” Shelton admitted.

Shelton and Stefani have collaborated many times before on music. In 2016, Stefani was featured on Shelton’s single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” (which he said he only began writing to try and impress Stefani). The next year, Shelton was a featured artist on Stefani’s 2017 holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”. Three years later, Stefani repaid the favor and was featured on two of Shelton’s 2020 singles, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere”,

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Finalist Has a Message For Latest Eliminated Singers