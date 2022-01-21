‘The Voice’ Execs Eyeing Pop Superstar to Replace Blake Shelton: Report

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” since the show started to air over 20 seasons ago. Now, that might change.

According to a January 2022 report by Radar Online, Shelton may be being replaced in the near future.

Shelton has talked about leaving “The Voice” in the future, but the show has not yet been renewed for season 22, and that means there has been no official news about who will be coaching in the fall of 2022.

Shelton Could be Replaced by Jennifer Lopez

According to the Radar Online report, Shelton or Ariana Grande could be replaced by music superstar Jennifer Lopez.

“Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show,” sources told the outlet. “There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit. All the top exes and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.”

The outlet also reported that the show had been renewed by NBC, however, but there has been no official announcement of a renewal at the time of writing.

The source also told Radar Online that Grande did not bring the ratings boost that the show was hoping for.

“It is safe to say that Ariana won’t be back,” one source told the outlet. “Plus, Blake has indicated that it might be time for him to take a break as the show’s only original mentor left. The show needs some major excitement. It needs to be shaken up, which no one does better than JLo.”

Shelton Has Said He Wants to Leave ‘The Voice’

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his then-fiance, now his wife, Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

He responded that he hoped it would be “not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long for me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

After an OK Magazine article surfaced that claimed new coach Ariana Grande was working to replace Shelton on “The Voice,” the two shared a funny exchange.

Shelton texted Grande a link to the article alongside the text, “Thanks a lot Ari… Thanks a f**kin’ lot..”

Grande shared screenshots of the messages on Instagram.

A separate article, published by Radar Online, claimed that Shelton was to be replaced by someone younger, so all reports must be taken with a grain of salt until there is an official announcement.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

