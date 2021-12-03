Blake Shelton Accuses Jimmy Fallon of ‘Sucking Up to Ariana’ Grande

Country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton got some big laughs from Jimmy Fallon’s audience on “The Tonight Show” on December 2.

Fallon and Shelton began discussing the sneak peek episode of Fallon’s new series, “That’s My Jam.” Shelton appeared on the episode along with the other coaches from “The Voice” — Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson — and he had a bone to pick with Fallon about the music he included on the show.

“You don’t do any country music on ‘That’s My Jam,'” said Shelton. “You were totally sucking up to Ariana and trying to throw music at her that you thought she would guess.” “That’s not true,” Fallon insisted. “And little did you know that Kelly Clarkson is such a nerd that she knows every song on the planet because she sings a different song on her show every day so she knows every word to every song,” Shelton continued.

Celebrity guests on the musical game show compete in a variety of musical challenges including “Air Guitar” where contestants get air blasted into their faces if they gut trivia questions wrong. In one game called “Slay It, Don’t Spray It,” Shelton clearly didn’t know the melody to the Taylor Swift song “Shake It Off.” On “The Tonight Show,” Shelton told Fallon he’s only familiar with Swift’s country music.

Fallon Called Shelton Out for Not Inviting Him to His Wedding

Later in “The Tonight Show” interview, Shelton and Fallon started discussing Shelton’s July wedding to “Sweet Escape” singer Gwen Stefani and Fallon couldn’t resist making a joke about not being invited. “I just thought it was beautiful. I mean, I didn’t hear from you or anything, you know personally and say, ‘Hey, Jimmy, what are you doing? Are you busy this week?'”

Shelton joked that since he invited “The Voice” host Carson Daly, there was no room left on the guestlist for Fallon. “We only had room for one NBC host at the wedding, so we had Carson,” the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer said. He added that Fallon always tries to make him look bad on TV. “You kick me in the nuts over and over on national television,” Shelton said.

Fallon said he couldn’t stay mad at Shelton and whipped out side-by-side photos of Shelton and his wife Stefani as little kids, rocking the same hand-to-chin pose. “That’s when Gwen and I used to be brother and sister,” Shelton quipped, eliciting hysterical laughter from Fallon.

Is Shelton Poised to Win ‘The Voice’ Again?

Shelton has won “The Voice” more times than any other coach and his chances of doing it again this season are looking pretty good. He’s the only coach with three contestants in the top eight. Clarkson and John Legend both have two and Grande has only one.

56-year-old Wendy Moten of Team Blake is a favorite to win it all this season. Paris Winningham of Shelton’s team has also performed consistently well each week. Right now, Shelton’s biggest threat might be Clarkson. With a talented teenage singer and trio of harmonizing siblings on her team, she’ll be hard to beat.

