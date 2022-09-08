Blake Shelton Roasts John Legend in New ‘The Voice’ Promo

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is out to get his competition ahead of season 22 of the show where he’ll be assembling a team to compete against his wife, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello.

Fans of the show know the coaches don’t hold back when it comes to jabbing at one another, especially during the preseason and the Blind Auditions.

Legend hasn’t won “The Voice” since 2019 during season 16 when Maelyn Jarmon came away with the trophy, but he’s hoping that changes this year. That was Legend’s first season as a coach on the show, and he has not come away with the trophy since then.

Shelton Roasted Legend

John Is Back for Another Legendary Season | NBC's The Voice 2022

In a new trailer about Legend, Shelton took some time to throw some jabs his way. The comment started out innocent enough.

“You know, John Legend is one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” Shelton says in the video. “He’s the kind of guy that can rattle off all kinds of facts, except country music. And you would think after all this time, he’d at least spend a day on Wikipedia learning anything about country music, but he never does.”

Shelton is then shown talking to Legend in front of a contestant.

“If you want to make your country music case,” Shelton tells Legend.

Legend then claims to have “vast stores of country music knowledge. I just learned that that song was Conway Twitty and Blake Shelton.”

The other coaches laugh.

“As long as John’s on the show, I know I’m at least the third best country coach we have here,” Shelton says.

Legend clarifies that he turns his chair for people that he feels an authentic connection with regardless of the genre of music they sing.

Fans Want Legend to Win

Fans took to the comment section on YouTube to share that they want Legend to win the season.

“John needs to win again,” one person wrote. “He’s been consistent as a coach and gives one of the best advice. I love his music and can’t wait for his album dropping Friday.”

Another person wrote, “I feel like John might actually win again this season. He’s a good coach.”

“John is an awesome coach and he could win!” another person commented. “Who knows… It’s anyone’s game!!! Two more weeks for this show to begin!”

Others gave Legend some advice.

“John needs to be more aggressive and give his artists better songs!!!” one comment reads. “He really just lucked out with Maelyn, she would’ve won with any coach and I’d even argue her win would’ve been a lot easier if she was on Blake or Kelly’s team.”

Legend’s new album, his eighth studio album, is titled “Legend” and is set for release on Friday, September 9, 2022. The song is a double album, featuring 24 songs, and there have been multiple singles released ahead of the drop.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said in a statement, per Billboard. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

