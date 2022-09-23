Blake Shelton Admits He Misses Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” ahead of season 22 of the show. The music star and talk-show host took the summer off but has been back in full force on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where she recently welcomed former “The Voice” co-star Blake Shelton.

For season 22 of “The Voice,” Clarkson was replaced by pop star Camila Cabello and Team Camila. The coaching panel includes Cabello, Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

It has not yet been announced that Clarkson will return to “The Voice” in upcoming seasons, though it is looking more likely with a spring 2023 season apparently in the works.

Shelton Misses Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

During the interview, Clarkson asked Shelton how things were going on “The Voice” and added that she knows he misses her.

“So bad,” he said. “You know, it’s, Camila has done a good job, but nobody’s you. Let’s just say, there’s only one Kelly Clarkson. But, there is one person we’ve found who can talk as much as you, and that’s Camila.”

Clarkson said that she knows Cabello can talk and that their interview had to be edited down when she made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“She’s passionate, she likes talking music,” Clarkson added. “I love her for the show though, it’s really cool!”

Shelton then added that when Cabello talks, “she makes sense. When you do your spiel, you know how you do… you’ve lost track by the end.”

The Pair Sang a Song Together

During the interview, Shelton and Clarkson sang a duet of Shelton’s hit “Austin” together as part of her “Songs and Stories” segment.

The star said that she asked Shelton to bring his guitar and she wanted him to start by playing part of his first number one hit.

“I love this song,” Clarkson said. “It’s such a quintessential country song and why I fell in love with it. That turnaround at the end. It’s such a great turnaround. I love storytelling like that. And it blew up!”

Shelton added that he had a mullet when the song came out, and Clarkson shared that she didn’t really like mullets then or now.

“Are you gonna sing with me?” Shelton asks Clarkson before starting to strum on his guitar. “I’ve never heard you sing on this show, so that’s cool. I watch your show every day. Every single day.”

The song was one of Shelton’s first big hits, and Clarkson looked a bit starstruck while he performed.

“If you’re calling about the car, I sold it / If this is Tuesday night, I’m bowling / You got something to sell, you’re wasting your time, I’m not buying,” they sing together. “If it’s anybody else, wait for the tone, you know what to do. / P.S., if this is Austin, I still love you.”

Clarkson told Shelton she loves that song and advised fans that they “got to listen to that whole song because when that last chorus hits… it’s so good.”

Fans were obsessed and begged the two to sing a duet together.

“Kelly and Blake should record a song together,” one person commented. “It’s so good.”

Another person wrote, “Their harmonies were really good, hopefully they record together.”

Other fans begged them to record the song together.