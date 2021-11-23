Blake Shelton Says This Contestant Has ‘Completely Changed’ ‘The Voice’

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has narrowed the pool of artists down to just 11, and that means the competition is heating up for each of the coaches. Blake Shelton thinks that one of his artists, in particular, has “completely changed” the competition.

Week three of live shows featured songs chosen for each of the artists by their fans. The episode featured coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton mentoring their contestants through songs chosen by fans before featuring each of the performances.

In one case, the choice from fans led to what Shelton called a “breakout” performance.

Shelton Thinks Scott ‘Changed’ The Show





Lana Scott Performs Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" | NBC's The Voice Top 11 2021

Lana Scott performed “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett based on requests from her fans.

Afterward, Shelton referred to the performance as Scott’s “breakout moment” and says she has “completely changed the landscape of this competition.”

“I feel like country fans have embraced me,” Scott said in the package before she performed. “Voting me through proves that, and I want to make them proud.”

She also shared that she was excited to sing a modern country song because, as much as she loves the classics, she would want to be on country radio today.

“Country artists have a different responsibility than other artists,” Shelton told the singer. “Because we’re the storytellers. Country fans look for something authentic and believable and real. Lana is that.”

Grande loved the performance.

“I feel like I’m not at ‘The Voice’ right now, and I’m at a Lana show. Does anyone else feel like that?” she asked the other coaches. “So incredible, I feel like you’ve never sounded better, you’ve never felt more in your own. You’re so incredible… you’re the perfectly packaged, ready-to-go country-pop star.”

Shelton said that the performance was truly a breakout for the artist and that he wanted her “fanas” to vote her through to the top 10.

“You just completely changed the landscape of this entire competition, that was by far the best performance you’ve ever had. What a great time to have a breakout performance on this show,” Shelton added.

Scott is the only country singer left in the competition. Only one artist will be sent home at the end of the episode airing on Monday, November 22, 2021, and it’s not likely that it’ll be Scott after that performance and because of her lane in the competition being “wide open,” as Shelton likes to say. It’s pretty clear that Scott will be sticking around for at least one more week on the competition, if not making it through all the way to the finale.

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Is The Finale?

Here’s what the rest of this season of “The Voice” looks like:

November 23: Top 10 Results Show

November 29: Top 10 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded) on NBC.

