Blake Shelton May Have Just Leaked Information About ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are both coaches on “The Voice” season 22. The married couple often performs together, and in one of those performances, Shelton may have leaked some information about the upcoming season.

An eagle-eyed fan took to spoiler site The Idol Forums to share a still from a recent Shefani performance.

“Seems like Blake might have gifted a hat,” the comment reads. “Gwen was modeling this tonight at his concert.”

The blue and white hat reads “Coach Blake” and appears to also say “V22.”

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premieres on September 19

Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022 and will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and new coach Camila Cabello.

Host Carson Daly is also set to make a return to “The Voice” stage.

The show will see a format change, however.

According to spoilers published by The Idol Forums, the Knockout Rounds in particular will be going through a bit of a change. Usually, each competition in that round features two artists who each sing one song. Then, their coach will choose between the two of them and keep one while the other is up for steal or save from one of the other coaches.

Now, it sounds as if that is changing a bit. Instead of each Knockout being between two artists, they will feature three artists. The coach will still choose one artist to save, while the other two may be up for the Steal from another coach.

The Knockout rounds were taped on August 9, 2022.

There will be more contestants overall on the season as well.

Instead of the top 48 moving on from Blind Auditions, there will be a Top 56 at the end of that process. That means that each team, instead of having 12 members, will start with 14.

When it comes to overall changes to the season, there’s another big one: there will be no mega mentor this time around. Usually, during Knockout rounds, the show has a superstar come in to help out contestants.

This time, however, there will be no mega mentor. Instead, the coaches will be helping the contestants themselves.

Shelton Shared an Update From His Farm

The star took to TikTok on August 25, 2022, posting a video from inside his tractor.

“This is not a drill, people!” Shelton says in the video. “It’s almost September. Not plowed. Plowed. Kubota hauling a**.”

Shelton showed off the field he was in, which was only a little bit plowed at the time of the video. He also shared the video on Instagram.

“I love that you’re down to earth enough to still love doing the work yourself! Love it!,” one person commented on the video.

Another person wrote, “Love that you really work your land. True Country Boy! God Bless you and your family.”

“That’s a working man,” another person wrote.

The star also showed himself on another Kubota tractor taking down a field of weeds on August 28, 2022 on his Instagram Stories.

