Everything Blake Shelton Has Said About Possibly Leaving ‘The Voice’

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has officially wrapped up with Blake Shelton coming away with a second-place finish. Shelton is the only original coach remaining, leading some to question how long he will stick around.

Shelton has not said explicitly that he will be leaving “The Voice” anytime soon, but he has hinted at his possible exit from the show in the near future multiple times.

Read on to learn more about what Shelton has said about leaving the show.

Shelton Says He Hopes Leaving Is ‘Not Too Far’ Down The Road

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

Shelton has been open about his dislike of the Hollywood lifestyle in the past, even taking the time to diss the other coaches for their enjoyment of it in some cases.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

Shelton had an interesting response to Kotb, including the fact that he doesn’t want to wait a decade to get to that point.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he told her. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added, “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

Shelton Has Poked Fun at Rumors of Him Leaving

After an OK Magazine article surfaced that claimed new coach Ariana Grande was working to replace Shelton on “The Voice,” the two shared a funny exchange.

Shelton texted Grande a link to the article alongside the text, “Thanks a lot Ari… Thanks a f**kin’ lot..”

Grande shared screenshots of the messages on Instagram.

A separate article, published by Radar Online, claimed that NBC wanted to replace Shelton with “a younger musician on ‘The Voice’” after signing Grande on to the show.

“After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current,” a source told the outlet. “Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

The source said that the show was looking for a “superstar.”

Shelton Wanted to Continue for ‘At Least a Year’ in 2017

In a 2017 interview with WKRO 93.1 FM, Shelton said that his plan was to continue on “The Voice” for “at least a year” because Kelly Clarkson had just started as a coach and it would be “a lot of fun to have her in there.”

Shelton’s still around years later, however, and it does not appear that he’ll be taking off any time soon.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

