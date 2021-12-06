Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 21?

With the season 21 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airing on December 14, 2021, some fans are wondering if Blake Shelton, the show’s longest-tenured coach, will still be in the chair come season 22.

While nothing has yet to be announced officially, it is very unlikely that Shelton will be leaving the show anytime soon. He has been in the big red chair since day one, and he constantly talks about how much he loves his time on the show.

That being said, rumors have circulated about Shelton possibly being replaced with a different kind of star. Read on to learn more.

Shelton Has Hinted He Wants To Leave ‘The Voice’

During a segment on “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” Shelton hinted at wanting to leave “The Voice.” The statement was made in March 2021, which is before the star got married and started filming season 21 of the show.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he said at the time about leaving the show. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, want to live their lives together.

“I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things,” Shelton said at the time of the interview.

Shelton Poked Fun At Rumors He Was Leaving

After an article surfaced that claimed new coach Ariana Grande was working to replace Shelton on “The Voice,” the two shared a funny exchange.

Shelton texted Grande a link to the article alongside the text, “Thanks a lot Ari… Thanks a f**kin’ lot..”

Grande shared screenshots of the messages on Instagram.

The article, published by Radar Online, claimed that NBC wanted to replace Shelton with “a younger musician on ‘The Voice'” after signing Grande on to the show.

“After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current,” a source told the outlet. “Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

The source added that they were looking for a superstar like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish or The Weeknd, who would have been hesitant to do the show previously.

“Now [Ariana] has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn’t good news for Blake Shelton,” the source claimed. “Sure, he is a star and people love him, but he doesn’t exactly burn up the charts anymore.”

Some Fans Say They Would Boycott If Shelton Left

Some fans think that Shelton is done coaching after marking 500 episodes on the show earlier on in season 21.

“If Blake doesn’t come back I’ll stop watching for sure,” one fan wrote in the comment section of a TikTok when the show hit the milestone.

Another wrote, “If they let him go, I’ll never watch again.”

“Blake makes the show. If he’s not on it I won’t watch anymore.”

