Blake Shelton Announces Exit From ‘The Voice’

The self-proclaimed “King” of NBC’s “The Voice” will be stepping down after season 23 of the show, he revealed in a statement obtained by Heavy.

Shelton will be returning to “The Voice” for season 23 of the show, which is set to air in the spring of 2023. For that season, he’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

Along with the coach announcement, however, Shelton also announced his upcoming exit from the singing competition series. He is the only remaining original coach on the show, and he has been on it for all 23 seasons.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

Shelton Says It Is Time for Him to Step Down From ‘The Voice’

In the statement, Shelton said that he has been wrestling with the news.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, and the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2021. They have only shared the stage one time as a married couple on the show, in the season that is currently airing. It turns out, that will be the only season where fans see them work together and against one another as a married couple on the show.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers–the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their Coach,” Shelton added. “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these Artists, us Coaches, and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”

Fans are sure to miss Shelton’s shenanigans during his time on the show.

NBC Has Not Officially Announced an Air Date For Season 23

Though season 23 is happening, “The Voice” was never announced to be officially renewed by NBC.

Fans noticed in late September 2022, tickets to live tapings for “The Voice” Blind Auditions were released dated in mid-October. Filming for “The Voice” season 22 Blind Auditions wrapped up months ago, and generally, filming for a spring season of the series starts filming in October or November for a February premiere date.

That means it’s likely that “The Voice” is headed back to two seasons per year.

Currently, the taping schedule includes the dates October 13, 14, 15, and 16, and the description reads “The Voice – Season 23 Blind Auditions.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.