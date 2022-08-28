Blake Shelton Announces the Release of Free ‘No Body’ Line Dance Tutorial

Blake Shelton is gearing up for the new season of “The Voice,” which starts airing Monday, September 19, 2022. In the meantime, he is enjoying fan reactions to his new video for the song “No Body,” especially in regard to the line dancing.

Posts on Instagram about the video said things like, “The music style of the 90’s and line dancing. Awesome I love the song,” and “My 1year old danced properly for the first time to this!!”

On August 23, the country music superstar posted an announcement on Instagram about a new YouTube video in which fans can learn the exact steps to the line dance in the “No Body” video, from the actual dancers, in a free tutorial.

“No Excuses!” Shelton Posted

Shelton’s post shows a clip from the YouTube tutorial, along with this message: “Alright y’all I called in some backup to teach y’all the #NoBody line dance. That’s right.. free line dancing lessons so no excuses!!!! Watch the full tutorial on YouTube and let’s see what you got!!! #ShufflinShelton #linedancing #countrymusic.”

As of this writing, the tutorial has over 269,000 views. The main instructor in the video introduces herself as Ashley, and she wastes no time getting right into the mechanics. “Put those hands on those hips and we’re gonna click those heels,” she instructs as her two backup dancers strike a pose. All three of the line dancing instructors appeared in Shelton’s “No Body” video, according to Talent Recap.

Fans have been praising the tutorial ever since it was posted. One fan wrote, “Thank you for teaching us so well! Love this tutorial video! Super cool dance 🕺”

Another YouTube viewer raved, “Everyone get your boots ready and learn the dance so we can dance to Blake’s new song that’s on fire 🔥. Some good dancing tips ! Let’s go y’all”

Another poster commented, “Looks so easy but actually so hard! I was dancing more than half life and I can say that country not easy 😁 but it’s fun So cool”

There were only a few complaints in the YouTube comments, mostly about it being easier to learn if the instructors were facing backwards, and a lack of Blake and/or Gwen appearing in the tutorial. One viewer wrote, “shucks i was looking for Gwen to teach those moves.”

Why Line Dancing?

According to People, “In the song, Shelton pays tribute to the ’90s — the time when he moved to Nashville to follow his dreams of being a country singer. To capture this idea in the music video, Shelton decided to travel back in time when country bars were filled with line dancing — making him feel like a teenager again.”

Shelton told his producer, Scott Hendricks “Wow, man, this would’ve had a line dance to it if it had come out in the ’90s. That was the last time we ever looked back,” People reports.

The throwback vibe comes complete with a new (technically old) look for the “Voice” coach, including a mullet and a black cowboy hat. Fans don’t need to wear vintage attire to perform the line dance, but it doesn’t hurt.

