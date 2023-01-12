Blake Shelton’s Ex & Country Stars Upset About His New Project: Report

Country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is infuriating other country stars, according to a report published by Radar Online.

“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over [Nashville] with his bar and now this show,” the source told the outlet, referring to Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, and his new show, “Barmageddon.” “They don’t like the way Blake’s stealing their customers.”

The outlet reports that an insider added, “Blake’s ego knows no bound. He’s earning a ton and rubbing it in, saying things like he made the downtown district hot again, which just burns his rivals’ guts. They all came to Nashville looking for fame and fortune, but Blake’s acting like he owns the place.”

The Source Claims Country Stars are Mad at Blake Shelton for Making a Comment Calling Them ‘Grandpas’

According to the source speaking with Radar Online, some country stars are still upset with a comment Shelton made in 2013.

“They don’t forget something like that,” the source told the outlet. “Now, they’re all hoping the show takes a nosedive and Blake goes back to Oklahoma where he belongs!”

“Country music has to evolve in order to survive,” Shelton said in 2013, according to USA Today. “Nobody wants to listen to their grandpa’s music, and I don’t care how many of those old farts around Nashville (are) going, ‘My God, that ain’t country.’ Well, that’s because you don’t buy records any more, jacka**. The kids do, and they don’t want to buy the music that you were buying.”

Shelton opened his first Ole Red in 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. He opened Ole Red in Nashville in 2018.

Other country artists who own bars in Nashville include Shelton’s ex, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, and Jason Aldean. Shelton started dating Lambert in 2006, and they got married in 2011. They separated and later divorced in 2015. According to E! News, there were rumors of infidelity, though those were never confirmed.

Blake Shelton’s New Show Premiered in December 2022

Shelton and Carson Daly, the long-time host of “The Voice” and Shelton’s friend, announced “Barmageddon” in May 2022.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said in a statement at the time. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Daly added, “Blake … and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!”

The show officially premiered on December 5, 2022, on the USA Network. According to Deadline, the show’s premiere garnered 1.2 million total viewers including live numbers and the three-day streaming number.

Blake Shelton is Leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2023

Shelton is leaving “The Voice” in 2023, he revealed in a statement obtained by Heavy in October 2022.

Shelton will be returning to “The Voice” for season 23 of the show, which is set to air in the spring of 2023. For that season, he’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

Shelton has won “The Voice” nine times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, season 11 with Sundance Head, season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, season 18 with Todd Tilghman, season 20 with Cam Anthony, and most recently with Bryce Leatherwood in season 22.