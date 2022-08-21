Fans & Fellow Country Stars Lose It Over Blake Shelton’s ‘Neck Warmer’

When “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton, first entered the country music scene, he had a very distinct look. That look included a hairstyle most associated with 1980s, known for its “business in the front, party in the back” motif, aka the mullet.

According to Urban Thesaurus.org, there are dozens of slang terms for the mullet, including “Mississippi Mud Flap,” “Camaro Crash Helmet,” “Alabama Waterfall” and “Neck Warmer.” Whatever you want to call it, Shelton has brought back the signature hairstyle, along with the rest of his throwback fashion, for the cover art and video of his latest single, “No Body”

Why, Blake, Why?

When asked why he made such a bold choice, Shelton told Entertainment Tonight, “I felt like the world needs to just have some fun for a minute.”

The country crooner expressed, “The thing about this song, once we cut it and were listening to it back, is like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we meant to do this but it kind of sounds like ’90s country music to me.”

Shelton continued, “I thought, ‘Man, I’ll just go back to the old Blake, put my hat back on and put a mullet wig on and make a video. Because this song sounds like it came out of that era. That’s why I thought it would be a great song for now, though, because I feel like lately we all kinda long for the good old days.”

When Shelton revealed his “Mississippi Mud Flap” on Instagram, fans had a lot to say. “Mullet will always be your Signature baby 😍…🔥🔥#staytruetoyourself” one poster wrote.

Another Instagram user pleaded, “Please be extensions 😂😂.” One fan shared, “I have a picture of Blake with my husband on his first night at the Grand Ol Opry with that same hair cut!”

A supporter of the new look commented, “Hahaha!!! Your wearing that mullet well Blake! The saying is: What is old is new again! I guess the 80s are back!” But a disapproving fan wrote, “So wrong on so many levels.”

Craig Morgan’s Reaction Was Priceless

According to Taste of Country, “Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats.” So, when the “Redneck Yacht Club” singer was shown his friend’s “No Body” cover art he busted out laughing.

It’s almost as if he went through “the five stages of grief,” although not necessarily in order.

At first, he was in denial: “That’s not the new artwork, come on, man!” Morgan insisted. The fellow country artist also seemed to feel a bit of anger when he blurted, “his ignorant humor sometimes overpowers his singing. But he should never be that confident.”

Morgan also tried to do a little bit of bargaining with reality when he exclaimed, That’s gotta be a wig” or “an old picture.” A little bit of depression may have set in when he uttered, “he really shouldn’t be that proud.” It appeared that Morgan reached the acceptance stage when he relented “Oh, that’s good.”

Morgan could not stop laughing throughout the video. According to Taste of Country, that type of roasting is par for the course for these two celebs: “Shelton and Morgan’s teasing friendship goes back nearly two decades. The ‘Almost Home’ hitmaker is the one who told Shelton his deer tracks tattoo looks like ladybugs, leading to Shelton adding two parallel lines around it.”

Shelton’s single, “No Body,” is available now, however, according to ET, it is not scheduled to be part of an upcoming album at this time.

