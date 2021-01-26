This ‘Voice’ Judge Has Confirmed News That Will Excite Their Fans

Blake Shelton has a surprise for his fans: a new album. When The Voice coach made an appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show” recently, he promised a slew of new songs.

“We’re gonna come with a new album,” Shelton shared. He added that Minimum Wage will be the first single off the album. “We’re pumped about it.”

Fans should be particularly excited given the fact that in May 2019, Shelton told ET that he wasn’t sure he was going to do another album ever again. “I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t. I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.”

Back then, Shelton said, “I’ll be just as happy to release just another single. I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

Speaking about his 2019 hit, “God’s Country,” during his interview with Bones, Shelton said that he was on a steer at his ranch in Oklahoma when he listened to the demo and it “blew him away.”

“I couldn’t even believe what I was hearing,” he said. “Because I knew that it was a game-changer. That nothing would be the same for any of us involved after this song from a career standpoint. And what it was going to do. In my mind, anyway.”

But his latest single, “Minimum Wage”, hasn’t come without its fair share of criticism.

When the song first premiered on NBC’s New Year’s Eve, fans gave Shelton heat for the lyrics, “Girl your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” As Pop Culture pointed out, people argued that Shelton’s words were insensitive amid a global pandemic, when millions have lost their jobs.

But when Shelton spoke to CMT, he addressed the haters, and said, “I just feel like these days; there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth,” he said. “They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight. No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline.”

He added, “Whatever this backlash is is just four or five people that probably don’t know anything about country music,” he said. “They clearly hadn’t heard the song or read the lyrics. If they had, they couldn’t feel this way about the song. It’s literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money — as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for. You got it if you got that. That’s all that matters. And if that’s offensive to you, then we’ll just have to agree to disagree.”