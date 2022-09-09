Blake Shelton Shows Off His New Power for ‘The Voice’ Season 22

“Voice” coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, September 8 where he talked about the upcoming season of “The Voice,” specifically how new coach Camila Cabello is fitting in taking over for Kelly Clarkson and then showing off a sneak peek of season 22 that shows off a new power that he has.
Shelton Said Cabello ‘Makes Up’ For Clarkson
When asked about the new coach, who is pop star Camila Cabello, Shelton laughed and said she sure has a lot to say.
“She’s got a lot to say, that girl. I mean, she talks a lot. Kelly’s not on this season, but she makes up for it. Camila has a lot to say,” said Shelton.
He added that he’s not afraid to go up against his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is also back on “The Voice” this season because she’s just not that competitive.
“She isn’t [competitive], she’s not that competitive. If she was sitting here right now, she would tell you she’s not that competitive. But she loves to see the people that she works with on her team do well and win, hopefully,” said Shelton, adding that Stefani does have a win under belt. On the last season she appeared on the show, her team member Carter Rubin was the winning artist.
Shelton also showed off a preview of the 22nd season of “The Voice” where it looks like he has the power to mute the other judges and they don’t have the power to do it back to him.
“My mute button really does work. It’s part of my contract,” quipped Shelton in the sneak peek clip.
Shelton was also there to promote his new single, “No Body,” which is the first single off his next album. He also touted his new tour, “Back to the Honky Tonk,” that kicks off in the spring of 2023, details about which can be found on his official website.
Shelton & Fallon Also Performed an Original Song
In honor of professional football season kicking off this week, Shelton and Fallon sang a country tailgating banger called “I’ll Bring the Ice,” which is a hilarious send-up of country songs and That Guy who always wants to bring the ice.
The first verse and chorus go:
Friday night, hittin’ all the green lights
Headin’ to a barn party with a big ol’ bag of ice
Moon’s bright, so we gonna do it right
Maybe hit the corner store to get a second bag of ice
Alright, but I betcha one’s fine
Well, I said I’d bring the ice so I just want it to suffice
Fine, fine, then it’s time to hit the road
Once we stop and get some ice to keep the other ice cold
Yeah the gang’s all comin’ and the cooler’s filled
With the lid closed tight ’cause we gotta keep it chill
Stayin’ up all night, had the best time of our lives
You bring the party, I’ll bring the ice
Shelton also got roped into playing “Impossible Pictionary” with Fallon, Stefani and fellow guest, model Gigi Hadid.
“The Voice” will return for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.
