Blake Shelton Teases New Project With Cryptic Post

“The Voice” coach and country music star Blake Shelton took to Instagram to tease a new project, which appears to be Christmas-related.

In the Instagram post published on November 2, 2022, Shelton showed off a recording booth decked out in Christmas decorations.

“It’s about that time of year again…” he wrote as the caption for the photo.

Fans Think Shelton May Release a Song With His Wife

In the comments, fans speculated about what Shelton’s new project could be, with many saying they think he could be releasing a new song featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani.

“I have A LOT OF QUESTIONS!!!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Need a Blake and Gwen Christmas album together.”

The married couple have worked together in the past, putting out the award-winning songs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Shelton has a Christmas movie coming out in 2022, so that could be what the star is teasing on his Instagram post.

Shelton announced in May 2022 that he was working together on a Hallmark movie.

The movie is titled “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” and it’s based on Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

The song was written by Shelton and his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, who was also featured vocally on the track.

“Blake was writing the song for his Christmas album and said he needed help with the second verse,” Shackleford told Country Living. “So I came up with the second verse and that’s how the song was born.”

Shelton also asked his mother to sing on the track.

“That thrilled me but at the same time it made me very nervous because I’m not a great singer,” she told the outlet, saying that she and Shelton performed it together during Blake’s Christmas Special over a decade ago.

She shared, “I just about passed out, but somehow I got through it.”

Shelton is an executive producer on the film.

The movie is set to be released on November 26, 2022, and it stars Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and Tenille Townes.

Shelton’s New Show Premieres on December 5, 2022

Shelton and “The Voice” coach Carson Daly announced “Barmaggedon,” their new show, in early 2022, and now, the show has an official premiere date and slew of celebrity guests lined up.

In the first look at the series released by the USA network, Daly and Shelton join up with Nikki Bella to share some information about the upcoming show. Bella is the host of the show.

“Barmageddon is a show where the celebrities you know and love give viral video sensations a shot at redemption playing some crazy games,” Daly shares, adding that the show is shot at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, which is in Nashville.

Some of the guests for the first season of the show include Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Jimmie Johnson, and Martin Kove. Stefani was the first guest on the show and will be featured in the series premiere on December 5.

“When people watch ‘Barmageddon,’ that’s your ticket to have the most fun you ever imagined on TV,” Daly shares in the trailer.

“The Voice” season 22 is currently airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.