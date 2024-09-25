Blake Shelton Shocker: Country Star Signs With ‘American Idol’ Record Label

In the year since Blake Shelton left “The Voice” after 23 seasons as a beloved coach on the NBC show, the country star has prioritized spending time with his family and diving into passion projects, from farming to entrepreneurial endeavors — exactly what he told “Access Hollywood” in January 2023 he planned on doing.

But Shelton’s latest career move has taken the music industry by surprise. In early September 2024, Shelton announced he had parted ways with his record label of 23 years, Warner Music Nashville, per Billboard.

But just three weeks later, he’s already signed a new record deal after releasing 11 albums and 28 chart-topping hits with Warner, Billboard said, and the company he’s joined forces with may be the biggest shocker of all.

Blake Shelton Says He Feels Like He’s ‘Home’ at New Record Label

On September 23, a press release from BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville revealed that Shelton had signed a new deal with the record company, which is also the label partner of ABC’s “American Idol.” As fans are keenly aware, “Idol” is the direct competitor to “The Voice” and, given that it launched in 2002, a precursor to the NBC talent show, which hit the airwaves nearly a decade later.

In a statement, Shelton thanked the team at his new record label for “being as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together,” adding, “I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home. I am ready to go!!”

BMG launched in North America in 2008, per the company’s website, and within four years, it was the world’s fourth largest music publisher. The company represents a wide range of artists including “The Voice” coach John Legend, blink-182, and Halsey.

In 2017, BMG entered the country music industry by acquiring BBR Music Group, Variety reported, the branch of the label that Shelton has signed with. In the years since, the label has become the home of huge stars like Lainey Wilson, who’s performed multiple times on “Idol,” and Jelly Roll, who served as a mentor on the show in the spring of 2024.

Whether BBR’s relationship with “Idol” will result in Shelton eventually appearing on the show, too, remains to be seen, but they’re definitely planning on releasing new music soon. Company exec Jon Loba said in the press release that the team had “been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!”

BBR Works With Many ‘Idol’ Alums, But Blake Shelton Will Continue to Tour With ‘Voice’ Runner-Up

BBR has been working with “American Idol” alums since 2021, when it partnered with 19 Entertainment, the production company behind “Idol,” according to Billboard. After nearly two decades of “Idol” winners receiving record deals with Hollywood Records or Disney Music Publishing, the shakeup made the BBR the new home of “Idol” winners and other promising contestants, the outlet said.

Current “Idol” alums on the BBR roster include 2021 winner Chayce Beckham, who finally scored his first Number One country hit in April, 2022 runner-up HunterGirl, and 2023 finalists Colin Stough, Haven Madison, and Wé Ani, whom Shelton might remember since she also took third place on “The Voice” in 2016.

Other “Idol” winners and finalists have signed deals with BBR, but some have since parted ways with the label — like season 19 winner Laine Hardy in 2022 and season 20 winner Noah Thompson in early 2024. Others are working more independently on their music, but have distribution arrangements or development deals with the label.

Though Shelton, who’s been married to fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani since 2021, may be hobnobbing with “Idol” alums at his new record label, he hasn’t forgotten talent he discovered at “The Voice.” During concert dates in 2024, his opening acts have included 2015 “Voice” runner-up Emily Ann Roberts, who was on his team that season. She’ll continue to take part in his just-announced “Friends & Heroes” concerts in 2025, which will also feature country music veterans like Trace Adkins and Deana Carter.

“I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers,” Shelton said in a press release. “And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait.”