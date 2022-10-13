What’s Next For Blake Shelton Following ‘The Voice’ Exit?

The self-proclaimed “King” of NBC’s “The Voice,” Blake Shelton, will be stepping down after season 23 of the show, he revealed in a statement obtained by Heavy.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

The country music star will be returning for a final 23rd season of the show. He is the only original coach on the show, and he has been part of the show for 12 years of his life.

What’s Next For Shelton Following His Exit From ‘The Voice’ After Over a Decade?

According to a source speaking with ET Online, Shelton will be using his focus on other projects and other aspects of his life.

“Blake will continue to focus on ‘The Voice’ through the new season and also his new show, ‘Barmageddon,’ music, his 2023 tour, and – of course – his family and life on his farm,” the source told the outlet. “He’s just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally.”

Shelton married Gwen Stefani and became the stepfather to her three sons in July 2021. Since then, he has shared multiple stages with Stefani and has been sharing farm updates with fans via social media.

Stefani has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton is close with the boys and even asked them for permission ahead of proposing to their mother, according to People.

The two officially tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma Ranch. “The Voice” host and Shelton’s long-time friend, Carson Daly, acted as the officiant for the wedding.

Shelton Has Been ‘Wrestling’ With the Idea of Leaving ‘The Voice’ For Years

In the statement about officially leaving the show, Shelton said in the statement an in his Instagram post about the situation that he has been wrestling with the news.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Coaches for season 23 include Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan. Filming for the new season begins on Friday, October 15, 2022, and the first episode of the season will likely air in the spring of 2022, though the official premiere date has yet to be announced.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.