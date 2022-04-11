WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

On Friday, April 8, “The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the talk show hosted by his fellow “Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson, to perform his hit new song “Come Back As a Country Boy.”

Watch below:

The Audience Went Crazy For Shelton’s Performance





Play



Blake Shelton Performs 'Come Back As A Country Boy' On The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly's BFF Blake Shelton performs "Come Back As A Country Boy" off his new album "Body Language." #KellyClarksonShow #BlakeShelton Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring… 2022-04-08T22:30:10Z

Shelton’s performance was met with raucous cheers from Clarkson’s studio audience. The song “Come Back As a Country Boy” is the third single off Shelton’s 2021 album “Body Language,” which is his 12th studio album. In a behind-the-scenes video about the song, Shelton revealed that the song was inspired by his Oklahoma ranch and the Marvel universe.

“I knew I wanted to do something authentic to me. And every time I say that, my first response is well, I need to do it at the ranch, I need to do it in Oklahoma,” said Shelton, adding, “Why can’t just a country guy have superpowers? Now wouldn’t that be cool if just a good ol’ country boy could do things like, you know, push over a giant tree, or with just one swath of his hand, rake up an entire river up on the bank?”

He also said the song is definitely a relative of his 2019 hit “God’s Country.”

“This particular song is as least a first cousin to ‘God’s Country,'” said the singer. “And that’s what excites me about it the most. We were able to tap into something with ‘God’s Country’ that really fired up, I think, just the country fanbase in general. It doesn’t have as much of a rock edge as ‘God’s Country’ did, but it’s got the same kind of personality. It’s an anthem.

He also said that things got a little dicey when they were filming the music video because the flames you see in the video are real and they were a little “too close for comfort.”

“[The flames were] too close for comfort, I’ll tell you that,” Shelton revealed. “We were able to shoot for seconds at a time before I’m like, ‘Hold up, oh my god, I’m dying.'”

On April 4, Shelton got nostalgic for one of his earliest hits, posting a clip to Instagram and writing, “Thinkin’ bout how #HoneyBee was released 11 years ago today!”

Over the past 20 years, Shelton has been one of the most decorated singers in country music. He has earned six Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, nine CMT Music Awards, and seven People’s Choice Awards. The elusive Grammy is still out there — Shelton has been nominated nine times but has never won.

Currently, in addition to releasing new music, Shelton lives on a 1300-acre ranch in Oklahoma and he is trying his hand at farming. He has been posting Instagram videos of himself planting grain sorghum this spring. “The Voice” host Carson Daly had a poke at Shelton during one of the videos, joking in the comments that Shelton is going to have a heart attack running behind a tractor like that.

Clarkson Quipped That Shelton Likes Her ‘Deep, Deep, Deep’ Down

In her introduction for Shelton, host Clarkson quipped that it may seem like Shelton doesn’t like her, but he does — deep, deep, deep down.

“Sure, my next guest has dissed me in public and stoked some serious bickering, but I know deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep down, he adores me,” said Clarkson with a laugh. “You just gotta dig for it.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Voice’ Coach Calls Their Marriage A ‘F***ing Disaster’