Why Blake Shelton Is Embarrassed By ‘The Voice’

Luke Combs, a country music star, previously revealed that he was rejected by “The Voice” before starting his career in the industry, and he recently opened up about it again. Since then, Shelton’s previous comments about the situation have resurfaced.

Combs is one of the most successful artists in the country music genre as of 2022. He was first heard on the radio in 2017 with his song “Hurricane,” and he has since released over a dozen number 1 hits and performed at sold-out stadium shows.

The star has also made history by being the only artist in the last 56 years who had both of their first two studio albums sat on the country charts at number 1 for 25 or more weeks, according to Billboard.

Shelton Says Hearing ‘The Voice’ Rejected Combs Was Embarrassing

Shelton opened up to Whiskey Riff after first hearing the story about Combs.

“He told me that story,” Shelton said. “There’s no way around it; it’s embarrassing. Let’s just face it.”

He told the outlet, “Luke told me that he kept his rejection letter, his letter saying we’re not gonna put you on the show. He said he put that in his dorm room in college and he hung it on the wall to push him on, something to fight for. I don’t know if he still has that letter or not but if he does I think he should frame it and put it next to his first triple-platinum album that he has.”

Combs Never Made It To Blind Auditions

On an episode of the “Full Send” podcast, Combs talked about being rejected by “The Voice.”

“I tell them I want to do a country song, and they are like, ‘Oh, well, you didn’t sing country before,’” he recalled a conversation with the producers. “I’m like, ‘So I have to sing one kind of [music]? The show is just about being a singer.’ There’s got to be some sort of angle.”

He added, “I got a letter back after the next audition – which, I made it through – and they told me essentially I was too boring to be on television.”

Combs said that he still has the letter in storage, which told him that he was a great singer but wasn’t what they were looking for.

“Essentially it’s about ratings, right?” he added.

Combs was attending college, and he showed up to the producer round of auditions during his spring break.

“They had four audition cities and narrowed it from about 10,000 to 200 people,” he later told Whiskey Riff. “Then you don’t know if you made it to the show for a few months.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

