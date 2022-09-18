Blake Shelton Talks When He’ll Leave ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” since the show’s premiere. He and host Carson Daly are the only cast members who have been staples on the show since the beginning, and it seems that he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

Shelton has openly spoken about leaving “The Voice” and Hollywood in general, though he has never given his fans an end date, and now, it sounds as though Shelton is not considering leaving the show.

For season 22, Shelton joins coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and new coach Camila Cabello.

Shelton Says Each Season of ‘The Voice’ is Different

The Voice: Blake Shelton on When He’ll Walk Away from the Show (Exclusive) Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend talk to ‘Extra’s’ Katie Krause about Season 22 of ‘The Voice,’ premiering September 19 on NBC. Blake, Gwen and John share their first impressions of Camila and the coaches tease what’s in store for the show. Gwen gushes over her husband as Blake reveals if he… 2022-09-16T20:57:57Z

During an interview with Extra! TV ahead of the season 22 premiere, Shelton opened up about the possibility of leaving “The Voice.”

“Each season is different,” he started. “They’re different. The second you throw in one new person, it’s a completely different dynamic. It’s a different show all together. Because you can have something going on with the four coaches that have worked together, but you change one thing, and it completely screws up everything that you think you’ve got figured out about the show.”

He added, “Camila screwed it up again this year. It’s like starting over every time, you know, and as long as they have those home shopping channels and I can watch those and figure out new ideas to sell the same crap over and over again, then I’ll be prepared.”

He said that he takes hints from people who sell things like rolls of tape on the shopping network.

Shelton Previously Shared He Hopes Leaving Is ‘Not Too Far’ Down The Road