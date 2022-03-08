‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Reveals More About His Retirement Plans

Fans have been concerned about the possibility of Blake Shelton leaving his coaching chair on NBC’s “The Voice” for some time, as the singer has been on the show for 21 seasons.

He recently shared some more information about his plans for retirement from the music industry and “The Voice” in the future.

Shelton has not said explicitly that he will be leaving “The Voice” anytime soon, but he has previously hinted at his possible exit from the show in the near future multiple times.

Shelton Says He Has ‘Learned to Accept’ His Retirement

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in late February 2022, Shelton opened up about the possibility of retiring, per Country Now.

Though his career is still currently successful, Shelton says that he has thought about the future.

“You have to be honest with yourself and you can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not,” Shelton told the host and crowd.

He added, “People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They’re going to get tired of you having number one after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?”

Shelton Says ‘The Clock’s Ticking’ About Retiring

In the interview, according to Country Now, Shelton said that he realizes “the clock’s ticking” with his music career.

“It’s always over at some point, and I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced for it,” he shared. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago, that it’s coming.”

When it comes to which country stars may take over after him, he mentioned Luke Combs or Morgan Wallen.

“Whoever’s next in line after me,” he said. “And you have to be honest with yourself and you can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not. I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I’m really not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to make them anymore.”

At the end of the conference, he added, “And with that, I’d like to announce my retirement,” before laughing the comment off.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

Shelton has been open about his dislike of the Hollywood lifestyle in the past, even taking the time to diss the other coaches for their enjoyment of it in some cases.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

Shelton had an interesting response to Kotb, including the fact that he doesn’t want to wait a decade to get to that point.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he told her. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

