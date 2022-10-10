Some Fans of ‘The Voice’ ‘Not Watching’ Season 22

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” aren’t watching season 22 because of the dynamic between the coaches so far.

Ahead of season 22, it was announced that long-time coach Kelly Clarkson would be leaving the competition show. Pop star Camila Cabello took over her chair, joining original coach Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani to make up the panel for the season.

Some viewers aren’t a fan of the changes.

Some Fans Don’t Like Shelton & Stefani Together on ‘The Voice’ & Think They’re ‘Too Much’

Stefani and Shelton got married in July of 2021, and season 22 is the first time they’ve been on the show together since then. Some fans think their marriage has effectively ruined the show, though many fans are also happy seeing them happy together.

In one Reddit thread, a fan shared that they think Stefani turns her chair every time Shelton does during the Blind Auditions.

“I feel like every time Blake turns around Gwen also turns around and I hate it,” one person wrote on Reddit. “It almost feels like any time he’s going to get someone that should definitely be his she steals and I don’t like that.”

People responded to agree with the post.

“This is exactly why I am not watching this season,” one reply reads. “I knew it would turn into the Gwen and Blake show and they would constantly be annoying by doing things like this. I just think to have 2 of the judges be married creates such a conflict.”

Others said that they don’t like Stefani’s pitches to the contestants, and some think it has been “ruining the Blinds.”

Stefani and Shelton have both won “The Voice” in recent seasons, with Stefani pulling through with the win with Carter Rubin in season 19 and Shelton winning with Cam Anthony in season 20 of the show. Both have grown strong teams ahead of the end of season 22’s Blind Auditions.

Fans previously shared that they think the married couple has too strong of a dynamic to share the stage.

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like Nearing the End of Blind Auditions?

Each coach has a nearly completed team going into the Monday, October 10, 2022 episode of “The Voice.”

Here’s what they look like so far:

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Grace Bello

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Tanner Fussell

Eva Ullman

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

Bodie

Austin Montgomery

Benny Weag

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Kique

Daysia

Jillian Jordyn

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

David Andrew

Peyton Aldridge

Valerie Harding

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

SOLsong

Kara McKee

The Marilynds

Lana Love

Dia Malai

The Battle Rounds for the season will begin airing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. There will be three episodes of Battle Rounds followed by multiple episodes of Knockout Rounds. Live shows for the season will start in mid-November.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.