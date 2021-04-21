Blake Shelton Reveals ‘Coolest’ Parts of Working on ‘The Voice’

Season 20 of “The Voice” saw the introduction of Snoop Dogg as the resident Mega Mentor. Snoop worked alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend to prepare contestants for the Knockout round of the competition.

Unlike the Battle Round advisors, who work with the coaches and contestants in preparation for the head-to-head duets in the Battle round, the Mega Mentor works with all four teams and helps contestants prepare a full song for their Knockout round performance.

In an interview with Parade, Shelton opened up about what he thinks is one cool part of working on “The Voice,” and one aspect is that he gets to work alongside different types of artists.

Shelton Thinks Working With Snoop Dog is One ‘Cool Moment’

During the interview, Shelton talked about what he loves about “The Voice.”

“I think with each new personality brought into the mix, it turns into a different thing every time you do that, whether it’s a new coach or, my God, havin’ Snoop Dogg here as a mega mentor,” Shelton shared. “When this show ends someday, or they fire me, or whatever happens, I’ll look back at that always and go, ‘My, God. I sat in a chair next to Snoop Dogg.’ Whoever thought I would get to do something like that?”

He added, “Those are cool moments for me, and I’ve got a long list of them.”

Shelton also said that he thought the show was silly when he first started, but he picked it up because he needed a job, and he was impressed with the way everything worked out.

“The fact that we didn’t take it so serious when we started, that’s where all the joking started from, and jabbing each other, and making fun of each other,” Shelton told Parade. “That’s how the ball got rolling. I don’t know that the show was ever meant to be as funny as it is, but between Adam [Levine] and me not really taking it that serious the first season… there was just this thing that happened.”

Shelton Opened Up About Leaving ‘The Voice’

Shelton spoke with Hoda Kotb while guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, and during their conversation, he talked about the possibility of retiring from “The Voice” and living in the country with his fiance Gwen Stefani.

In his talk with Kotb, Shelton talked vaguely about leaving his life in Hollywood and “The Voice.” Shelton has been open about his dislike of the Hollywood lifestyle in the past, even taking the time to diss the other coaches for their enjoyment of it in some cases.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

Shelton had an interesting response to Kotb.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he told her. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added, “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

