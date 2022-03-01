Blake Shelton Organizes Tour Featuring ‘The Voice’ Alumni

“The Voice” coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton is shedding some light on former Team Blake artists with his new tour.

According to My Radio Link, different Team Blake artists will be performing on March 14, 2022 as part of the Blake Shelton celebration at the venue. The celebration is called “The Spring Blake Tour.”

“Spring Blake is back and better than ever!!!” Shelton wrote on Instagram. “Join me and my friends at @OleRed to kick off the Spring Blake tour in ’22 in Gattlinburg and Orlando! We’ve got plenty of music, surprise pop-ups, and #TeamBlake performances! More to come. Who’s ready?!”

Multiple Team Blake Members Will Perform

According to My Radio Link, former Team Blake artists Emily Ann Roberts, The Joy Reunion, and Ian Flanigan will be headlining the “Spring Blake” tour. Shelton is planning on performing at two of the shows.

“Giving young artists a platform to perform and grow is what Ole Red is all about, and every year Spring Blake is an important part of that commitment. I’m excited for Nashville to have a chance to see this group of incredible artists perform up close and personal.”

The Joy Reunion is a musical trio that performed on “The Voice” in the fall 2021 season. Flanigan was a finalist on the show in 2020, and Emily Ann Roberts was on the show back in season nine in 2015.

Shelton & Flanigan Worked Together on a Music Video

Flanigan has released a music video alongside his “Voice” coach. The singers originally released their song, “Grow Up,” in May 2021 when they performed it together on “The Voice” stage during season 20 of the show.

The music video was officially released on February 18, 2022.

The music video and song are both about feeling young, even if you’re old enough to be in a nursing home. The video has just over 6,000 views at the time of writing on February 24, 2022.

When the song first released in May 2021, Flanigan spoke to Music Mayhem about its meaning and how it all came together.

“My whole team has worked really hard to make all of this happen and I couldn’t be more stoked to release ‘Grow Up,’” he said at the time. “The feature from Blake happened pretty organically. After I signed with Reviver, we were focusing on recording this single.”

Carter Rubin Will Open for Shelton

Carter Rubin won “The Voice” in 2020 as part of Team Gwen Stefani. Now, the young artist has the opportunity to open for Shelton.

“!!!!! so stoked to announce that I’m opening up for the big man @blakeshelton with my bro @DavidJCountry on sat 3/12 at @OleRedOrlando,” Rubin wrote on Twitter on February 26. “& we keep the party going on sun 3/13 with our own acoustic set get ready Orlando.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Organizes Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees