Blake Shelton Explains What He Sees as His ‘Most Important Role’

Blake Shelton, self-proclaimed “king” of NBC’s “The Voice,” does not think of the show as his most important role. Instead, his most important role is being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s children.

In an interview at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar, which took place in February 2022, Shelton shared that he thought being a father is “the most important role a man could ever have,” per Taste of Country.

Shelton is the stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton Takes Fatherhood Seriously

During his interview, Shelton talked about his relationship with Stefani and her three sons and why he takes being a father to them so seriously.

“My dad, when he married my mom, my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie,” Shelton shared. “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 years old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Shelton said that seeing his father be that way with his brother gave him the courage he needed to be a stepfather to Stefani’s children.

“You’ve got three boys?” Shelton says he said to Stefani. “Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this.”

Shelton also talked about his connection with Stefani, who he married in July 2021 while hinting at his retirement in the future.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” he reveals. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family.”

Shelton Opened Up About Retirement Plans

Shelton recently shared some more information about his plans for retirement from the music industry and “The Voice” in the future.

Shelton has not said explicitly that he will be leaving “The Voice” anytime soon, but he has previously hinted at his possible exit from the show in the near future multiple times.

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in late February 2022, Shelton opened up about the possibility of retiring, per Country Now.

Though his career is still currently successful, Shelton says that he has thought about the future.

“You have to be honest with yourself and you can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not,” Shelton told the host and crowd.

He added, “People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They’re going to get tired of you having number one after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?”

In the interview, according to Country Now, Shelton said that he realizes “the clock’s ticking” with his music career.

“It’s always over at some point, and I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced for it,” he shared. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago, that it’s coming.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Admits Cher Once Yelled at Him