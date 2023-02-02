Blake Shelton Takes a Backyard Joyride

Blake Shelton decided to leave his position as a coach on “The Voice” after its forthcoming 23rd season in order to have more personal time to spend at home and with his family. In his latest Instagram video, Shelton got a head start on this relaxation when he took a joyride around his Oklahoma property on a lawnmower.

“Don’t try this at home…” Shelton captioned the video of him riding around his frost-covered field. The clip is set to his own song, “God’s Country”, and features a bundled-up Shelton yelling, “Hey! I’m mowing in the snow! Because I can! Woohoo!”

See the video below.

Blake Shelton Shot a Music Video at His Oklahoma Home

When he’s not traveling for work, Blake Shelton spends the majority of his time at the mansion outside Tishomingo, Oklahoma, that he built with his wife Gwen Stefani for their new family in 2021. The couple spends a lot of time together on the property, also known as Ten Point Ranch, and even tied the knot in a small chapel that Shelton had built for Stefani on the sprawling 1,300-acre property. “The Voice” host and close friend Carson Daly officiated the ceremony.

Wide Open Country reports that Shelton is so fond of his property, which includes access to multiple bodies of water, including ponds, creeks, and a river, that he used the location for the majority of his music video to “God’s Country” (the song playing in his lawn mower joyride video).

While appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019, long before saying “I do”, Stefani recounted the first time she went to Oklahoma with her family. They were all in awe of the open country and nature, having lived primarily in Anaheim, California, and were shocked to see Shelton handle a fallen tree in the road with ease.

“We’re driving and Blake’s in his truck, and there’s a tree that had been blown down in the road, and Blake gets out, and he’s like ‘Alright’,” Stefani says, standing up to act out the scene, “And he gets in the back of the truck and he has a big chain. And he pulls it out and wraps it around the tree and pulls [the tree out of the way]. My whole family is like ‘Oh my god! He’s a man!'”

Blake Shelton Opened His First Ole Red Location in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton loves his home state of Oklahoma so much that when he began conceiving the idea for his bar, Ole Red, he looked no further than his own backyard.

The Tennessean reports that Shelton partnered with Ryman Hospitality Properties to bring Ole Red to life. The first location opened in Tishomingo, Oklahoma in 2017. The next year, he opened the massive Nashville, Tennessee location, which is the home to “Barmageddon”, the drinking games game show that Shelton co-hosts with Carson Daly and pro wrestler Nikki Bella. The next two locations opened in Gatlinburg, Tennessee (in 2019) and Orlando, Florida (in 2020).

This year, Shelton is planning to open the fifth Ole Red location, this time setting his sights on Las Vegas.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres March 6 at 8 pm Eastern on NBC.

