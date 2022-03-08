PHOTOS: Go Inside Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Ranch

Check out these photos and video from “The Voice” coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where he married fellow “Voice” coach and pop icon Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch Is 1300 Acres

Shelton and Stefani met on “The Voice” in 2014 and began dating in late 2015. They were married on July 3, 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, which he has named The Ten Point Ranch. According to Country Fancast, the ranch is 1300 acres and features ponds, creeks, and lots of woodland areas. It is located just outside Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which is two hours southeast of Oklahoma City. The ranch house boasts four bedrooms, a two-stall horse barn, and a 1400-square-foot implement building. Check out more photos at Velvet Ropes.

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Stefani said that when they are at the ranch, everything is very down-to-earth and “muddy.”

“It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real,” said Stefani.

Shelton also owns a lake house in Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, which is a little over an hour south of the Ten Point Ranch, according to Country Fancast, and in August 2019, he and Stefani purchased a home in the Los Angeles area, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Shelton’s Stepsons Think of the Ranch ‘Like Disneyland’

During the pandemic, Shelton and Stefani and her three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 — were quarantining at the Ten Point Ranch. During the Academy of Country Music “Our Country” special in April 2020, Shelton and Stefani sat outside by a roaring fire pit to perform their duet “Nobody But You” for the special.

In a 2022 interview with People, Shelton revealed that Stefani’s boys think of Shelton’s ranch as “Disneyland” because they get to do so much there that they don’t get to do in Los Angeles.

Shelton said that he has taught the boys how to fish and they also love “burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets,” so people better take care when they visit the ranch. He also recalled how when the two older boys first visited, they didn’t really know what to do with themselves.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’ I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back til you’re too tired to go any further,'” Shelton recalled. “Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

In the same People interview, Shelton also revealed that Stefani was worried they wouldn’t last because of her sons.

“I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of [her kids],” said Shelton, but he added that that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

In fact, he said that marrying into Stefani’s family has made him start to pull back a little on his career because there are more important things to consider.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years … is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” said Shelton. “You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

