Blake Shelton Jokes ‘The Voice’ is ‘Rigged’ Following Season 19 Loss

During the season 19 finale of The Voice, Team Gwen Stefani’s Carter Rubin was crowned the winner, meaning the team beat out those of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Following his fiancee beating him, Shelton spoke up jokingly about the show being rigged in a clip from the show.

“I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice!” Stefani said during the clip, according to People.

He responded, “This show’s rigged.”

Shelton later congratulated Stefani and Rubin on their win.

Team Gwen Won ‘The Voice’

Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin took home the title of The Voice following a long season where plenty of contestants were sent home.

Rubin made history as the youngest male contestant to ever win the show. He caught the attention of all the coaches, and Shelton talked about the possibility of Rubin winning the show ahead of the finale.

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Shelton said he believes that Rubin was the one to beat when it comes to the season finale of The Voice. He was correct, of course; Rubin took home the title and Shelton’s two contestants came in second and third place.

Gwen Stefani Will Not Be Returning for Season 20

In November 2020, The Voice announced that Nick Jonas will be returning to the show for season 20, which is currently being filmed and will air early on in 2021.

It has been officially confirmed that Stefani will be leaving the show, but it hasn’t been made public why that decision was made. It’s possible, of course, that she only stepped up for season 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefani has also never stayed on The Voice for two consecutive seasons, so it isn’t odd that Stefani is once again leaving. It’s also possible that she’ll return again at some point in the future.

The last time Stefani was absent from the show, it was because she was in the middle of a residency in Las Vegas and was unable to attend tapings. So, while she may not be returning to TV via The Voice, it’s likely Stefani will be busy with plenty of projects as well as planning her wedding to coach Blake Shelton.

Like most of the other coaches, Nick Jonas will be working to beat Blake Shelton after being bested by the self-proclaimed “King of The Voice” at the end of season 18.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

The Voice season 20 will premiere in early 2021. The show has already filmed most of the pre-recorded portions of the season.

READ NEXT: Disqualified ‘The Voice’ Contestant Speaks Out Following Season 19 Finale