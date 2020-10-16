Country Star Signed on to Be Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Team Advisor

NBC’s The Voice starts back up on Monday, October 16 with the blind auditions round of the show, but the team advisors will soon make their first appearances in the season. This year, Blake Shelton scored big with a huge country star to help out his contestants.

Team Blake is the winningest team on The Voice, coming in at a total of seven wins throughout the past 18 seasons, most recently with contestant Todd Tilgham in season 19. That year, Bebe Rexha was Shelton’s advisor.

This year, Shelton went even more on-brand, choosing a breakout country star as the person who will help him: 26-year-old Kane Brown.

Kane Brown is Blake Shelton’s Season 19 Advisor

This fall, a familiar face for country fans will act as the advisor to Team Blake. Kane Brown is one of the fastest-growing names in country music right now, and it’s likely that he’s very excited to work with Blake Shelton.

Brown announced his placement as advisor on Twitter on October 5.

“I’m back on @NBCTheVoice this season!” he wrote. “But this time, I’m advising for #TeamBlake for the battle rounds. Check back for dates and times!”

Brown has appeared on the set of The Voice before, but never as an advisor. The star has experience with competition TV shows, though, as he once appeared on The X Factor but left the show when they wanted to place him into a boy band, according to Times Free Press.

Brown will also be on a show in a different capacity later this year. The rising star has teamed up with CMT to produce a quarantine web-series titled Off The Road. The documentary is self-shot and will take an in-depth look into Brown’s time in quarantine along with what he does to stay inspired both personally and musically during the coronavirus pandemic, BET reported.

Shelton Is Excited to Have Gwen Stefani Back in the Coach’s Chair

Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice this season after taking time off to perform and write music. Last year, Nick Jonas sat in her chair, but this time, she’s back, and she’s planning on winning. In fact, she and the other coaches have seemingly teamed up to give Shelton a hard time.

“He is so not going to win,” Stefani told People magazine. “Between us three, he’s out. But he does have a good team, I have to say.”

Shelton told the outlet that all three of the other coaches will have to team up to beat him this time around.

All joking aside, Shelton has said he is excited to have his long-time girlfriend back on set with him and added that the other coaches are excited as well.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton told ET. “We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we’re having a blast.”

Tune in to the season premiere of The Voice on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Gets Slammed by Cast Member